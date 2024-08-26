Grön’s High Dose 100mg MEGAs Debut in Ohio





PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grön (pronounced grewn), the Mother of All Edibles, founded by Christine Apple, the acclaimed woman-led producer of innovative, handcrafted cannabis-infused edibles, today announced the launch of their MEGAs across the state of Ohio. This news comes on the heels of Grön successfully launching their beloved Sugar-Coated Pearls in Ohio in June, as well as another successful market launch in New York this past April.



The MEGA is the perfect grab-and-go edible, containing two MEGA gummies totaling 100mg of THC per package. The MEGA launch in Ohio will feature seven distinct and delicious flavors and ratios: Cherry Limeade (indica), Passion Orange Guava (POG) (hybrid), Lemonade (sativa), Sour Apple (hybrid), Tropical Twist (indica), Blackberry (sleepy indica 1:1 CBN/THC), and Blue Razzleberry (daytime sativa 1:1 CBG/THC). Grön’s MEGA gummies feature effect-driven cannabinoid ratios, with Blue Razzleberry providing a functional daytime boost and Blackberry offering a relaxing nighttime experience. Grön MEGA gummies are made with real fruit, are gluten-free, soy-free, and contain a full spectrum of cannabinoids.

“Since bringing our products to Ohio earlier this summer, the state has given us the warmest welcome,” said Christine Apple, Founder and CEO of Grön. “We’re ecstatic to be able to bring even more of our diverse flavors and cannabinoid ratios in a different dosing option so that Ohio consumers can have more options on how they consume, on their terms.”

Grön’s Sugar-Coated Pearls and MEGAs are available at Mavuno , Main Street Medical Cannabis , Zenleaf , Nectar , Ascend , Verdant , Bloom , and The Forest . You can find a location closest to you by using their store locator .

About Gron

Grön is one of North America’s largest producers of adult-use cannabis-infused edibles. Our passionate team of seasoned executives, chocolatiers, and confectioners come from all over the world and every walk of life, joining together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. Product offerings include Sugar-Coated Pearls, MEGAs, cannabis-infused chocolate, and Pips. Since inception, Grön has led the cannabis edibles category with a vast selection of expanding product lines. Though our foundation is artisan chocolate, product innovation continues to shape our offerings in markets hungry for something new. Grön cannabis edibles are available in Arizona, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, and across Canada, with multiple new markets added by the end of 2024. For more information, visit www.eatgron.com .

Media Contact

Oak PR

Renee Cotsis

Renee@oakpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe2754cf-c777-442f-9141-35366a3a9650

