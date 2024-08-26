Submit Release
News Search

There were 788 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,561 in the last 365 days.

Orbit Beyond Inc intends to Respond to NASA's RFI for the Viper Rover

EDISON, N.J., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orbit Beyond Inc, a lunar transportation, infrastructure, and exploration services company states it’s intent to respond to NASA’s RFI for the Viper Rover. Orbit Beyond will be the Lead on the project, and has been meeting with a Consortium of Partners, on design and mission objectives.  

In 2022 OBI completed the design upgrade for our Lander, allowing us to carry payloads of 500kg+, which puts us uniquely in a position to be able to handle the larger Viper Payload now, without the rigorous process of a complete redesign.

The Viper Rover, was a critical payload within the Artemis program. One of the main objectives was to locate and prospect Lunar ice, and other volatiles on the moon. Helping the scientific community to evaluate, and plan for potential resources that can be utilized. With the advancements the Viper Rover presents, it would also allow OBI to complete its own objectives as well.

About Orbit Beyond Inc. – Orbit Beyond is a lunar transportation, infrastructure, and exploration services company.  We are 1 of 14 NASA approved lunar orbit and surface payload delivery companies under the Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program. OBI intends to utilize OTC:MAYX to take Orbit Beyond public with the goal of attaining a public listing on a national exchange.

Contact:

sibap@orbitbeyond.com 


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Orbit Beyond Inc intends to Respond to NASA's RFI for the Viper Rover

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more