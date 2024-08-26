Fogo de Chão Announces First Ohio Location in Columbus

Leading Restaurant from Brazil Signs New Lease At Polaris Towne Center, One of The City’s Largest Retail and Dining Destinations

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil, announced today the signing of a lease agreement to open its first Ohio location in Columbus. The new 7,245 square foot restaurant is scheduled to open later this year at 1425 Polaris Parkway in the Polaris Towne Center, one of the city’s largest retail and dining destinations.



"We have long anticipated expanding our presence into the state of Ohio and are excited to share our authentic culinary experience from Brazil with the Columbus community soon," said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. "This city’s vibrant energy and growing dining scene align with our mission to provide an immersive dining experience complete with value, variety, and customization for any occasion."

Designed in partnership with global design agency Harrison, the new restaurant will feature an expansive dining room centered around an open churrasco grill, offering guests a 360-degree view of gaucho chefs demonstrating the Culinary Art of Churrasco by butchering, hand carving, and grilling high-quality cuts of protein over an open flame, creating a craveable salty bark. The Market Table will anchor the restaurant and feature seasonal salads, fresh superfoods, cured meats, antipasti, and more.

Each Fogo location provides its guests with a warm, timeless, and approachable setting that complements the specific restaurant and its local community while honoring Fogo’s authentic Southern Brazilian heritage. The new location in Columbus will have engaging social gathering spaces layered throughout Bar Fogo for guests to linger and enjoy All-Day Happy Hour for any occasion. Dry-aged meat lockers for in-house aging will display indulgent cuts such as a 32 oz. Long-Bone Tomahawk Ribeye, aged for a minimum of 42 days for rich flavor.

For more information about Fogo, visit https://fogo.com/

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that elevates the culinary art of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience. Fogo is famed for its prix fixe Full Churrasco Experience that offers a continuous selection of premium cuts butchered daily by gaucho chefs, simply seasoned and grilled to create a craveable salty bark, then carved tableside. The naturally gluten-free Market Table offers a selection of seasonal salads, charcuterie, exotic fruit, superfoods and more. From celebratory to everyday occasions, Fogo provides selections for every daypart, including All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo, Weekday Lunch, Dinner, and Weekend Brazilian Brunch. Guests can enhance their experience with offerings ranging from a shareable Wagyu New York Strip, South American wines, and more. For locations and to book a reservation to experience the fire of Fogo, visit fogo.com

Fogo de Chão’s Columbus, Ohio location is set to open in 2024 at Polaris Towne Center. Fogo.com

Fogo de Chão’s new Columbus restaurant will feature an expansive dining room and an open churrasco grill. Fogo.com

Fogo’s Gaucho Chefs practice the culinary art of churrasco - butchering, preparing and fire-roasting different cuts of protein over an open flame. Fogo.com

Guests can enhance their experience with a 20 oz. Wagyu New York Strip, renowned for intense marbling and buttery texture. Fogo.com

Guests will be able to enjoy All-Day Happy Hour at the newest Columbus, OH location in the dining room, patio, and Bar Fogo areas which include $5 Brazilian Beers, $8 South American Wines, and $10 Brazilian-inspired cocktails. Fogo.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Konnect Agency

fogocorp@konnectagency.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/387dcbee-1cac-4f60-be0b-981fae6b9543

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2dcba85a-fd4e-459a-9c0a-ca5774ee64ab

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08009c3e-d6ef-4e11-98bd-9a6d8e145658

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80213356-c51e-4967-af54-2b6efe204dab

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31909139-5e34-4f45-925f-1e81386c29a3

Fogo de Chão’s Columbus, Ohio location is set to open in 2024 at Polaris Towne Center. Fogo.com Fogo de Chão’s Columbus, Ohio location is set to open in 2024 at Polaris Towne Center. Fogo.com Fogo de Chão’s new Columbus restaurant will feature an expansive dining room and an open churrasco grill. Fogo.com Fogo de Chão’s new Columbus restaurant will feature an expansive dining room and an open churrasco grill. Fogo.com Fogo’s Gaucho Chefs practice the culinary art of churrasco - butchering, preparing and fire-roasting different cuts of protein over an open flame. Fogo.com Fogo’s Gaucho Chefs practice the culinary art of churrasco - butchering, preparing and fire-roasting different cuts of protein over an open flame. Fogo.com Guests can enhance their experience with a 20 oz. Wagyu New York Strip, renowned for intense marbling and buttery texture. Fogo.com Guests can enhance their experience with a 20 oz. Wagyu New York Strip, renowned for intense marbling and buttery texture. Fogo.com Guests will be able to enjoy All-Day Happy Hour at the newest Columbus, OH location in the dining room, patio, and Bar Fogo areas which include $5 Brazilian Beers, $8 South American Wines, and $10 Brazilian-inspired cocktails. Fogo.com Guests will be able to enjoy All-Day Happy Hour at the newest Columbus, OH location in the dining room, patio, and Bar Fogo areas which include $5 Brazilian Beers, $8 South American Wines, and $10 Brazilian-inspired cocktails. Fogo.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.