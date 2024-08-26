SHEIN Debuts Dynamic Street-Style Mobile Pop-Up at the CNE

SHEIN Celebrates Its First-Ever Pop-Up at the CNE with Engaging Promotions and Giveaways!

Toronto, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHEIN, the leading global fashion e-retailer, is excited to debut its dynamic presence at the iconic Canadian National Exhibition (CNE). From August 29 to September 2, as the contributing partner of the CNE, SHEIN will be showcasing its latest collections and immersing visitors in an electrifying street-style experience, celebrating the end of summer with vibrant energy and fun.

Featuring a striking graffiti-style design across a bright palette of brat green and hot pink, the SHEIN pop-up will serve as a fashion destination on the exhibition grounds through a mobile truck installation. Visitors can explore the latest home goods, stationery, accessories and apparel from SHEIN's diverse portfolio, including the popular DAZY, MOD, MOTF, and GLOWMODE lines. This is also a fantastic opportunity for families and students to shop for their last-minute back-to-school needs.

To celebrate its first-ever appearance at the CNE, SHEIN has curated an exciting array of promotions and giveaways for attendees. New users can receive a gift card to use on-site, while all visitors can enjoy a free gift with purchase or by participating in interactive games and activities.

The SHEIN pop-up will be open to the public on August 29, August 31, and September 1 from 10 AM to 10 PM. Additionally, it will be open on September 2 from 10 AM to 9 PM. Visitors are encouraged to explore the brand's offerings, participate in the various promotions, and share their experiences on Instagram by tagging @shein_ca and using the hashtag #BTSwithSHEIN.

SHEIN looks forward to bringing the brand's vibrant energy to the CNE, one of the country’s most iconic and beloved summer events. By cultivating an immersive street-style experience, the brand hopes to spark creativity and delight for all ages, empowering self-expression and celebrating the fusion of fashion, art, and community.

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, offering SHEIN branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN Canada, visit ca.shein.com .

