Polycarbonate Resin Market worth $20.1 Billion by 2029 Globally, at a CAGR of 5.5% Says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Polycarbonate Resin Market is valued at USD 15.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 20.1 billion by 2029, growing at 5.5% CAGR in terms of value, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The market growth is driven by influencing factors such as growing demand from automotive industry and rapid urbanization and infrastructure development.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1326

Browse in-depth TOC on “Polycarbonate Resin Market”.

206 - Market Data Tables

34 - Figures

201 - Pages

List of Key Players in Polycarbonate Resin Market:

SABIC Innovative Plastics (US)

Covestro (Germany)

TEIJIN LTD. (Japan)

Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics corporation (Japan)

and LG Chem (South Korea).

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities in Polycarbonate Resin Market:

Driver: Rapid urbanization and infrastructure development

Rapid urbanization and infrastructure development Restrain: Residual BPA in food packaging and medical applications

Residual BPA in food packaging and medical applications Opportunity: Growth in emerging economies to boost the market growth

Growth in emerging economies to boost the market growth Challenge: Intense competition from alternative materials

Key Findings of the Study:

The medical application is projected to be fastest growing application in the Polycarbonate resin market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing in the Polycarbonate resin market, in terms of value.

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1326

Based on application type, the polycarbonate resin market has been segmented into electrical & electronics, optical media, consumer goods, automotive, films & sheets, construction, packaging, medical and others. In the electrical and electronics industry, polycarbonate's exceptional electrical insulation properties and heat resistance make it ideal for manufacturing various components such as connectors, sockets, and switchgear housings. Additionally, its transparency and impact resistance render it valuable in optical media, where it is used to produce CDs, DVDs, and Blu-ray discs. In consumer goods, polycarbonate finds utility in the fabrication of durable yet lightweight products like water bottles, kitchen appliances, and luggage due to its high impact strength and aesthetic appeal. The automotive sector benefits from polycarbonate's ability to withstand high temperatures and impacts, making it suitable for producing headlamp lenses, interior trim components, and exterior body panels. Polycarbonate's versatility extends to the construction industry, where it is utilized in the fabrication of roofing panels, windows, and skylights owing to its excellent weatherability and clarity. Furthermore, in packaging applications, polycarbonate's toughness and resistance to chemicals and sterilization processes make it a preferred choice for food containers, medical device packaging, and beverage bottles. Finally, in the medical field, polycarbonate's biocompatibility, transparency, and stabilizability make it indispensable for manufacturing medical devices, such as IV connectors, surgical instruments, and blood oxygenators, ensuring both safety and reliability in critical healthcare settings.

Get 10% Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1326

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for polycarbonate resin. This growth is mainly attributed to the Its robust industrial infrastructure, coupled with rapid urbanization and burgeoning manufacturing sectors, drives substantial demand for polycarbonate resin across diverse applications. Moreover, the region's expanding middle class fuels consumer demand for durable goods, electronics, and automotive products, all of which heavily rely on polycarbonate. Additionally, Asia-Pacific economies often prioritize infrastructure development and construction projects, further boosting demand for polycarbonate resin in applications such as roofing, windows, and insulation. Furthermore, favourable government policies, coupled with the region's status as a manufacturing hub, attract investments from multinational corporations, fostering a conducive business environment for polycarbonate resin producers. With its burgeoning population and rising disposable incomes, the Asia-Pacific market presents unparalleled growth opportunities for polycarbonate resin manufacturers, making it the focal point for industry expansion and investment.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Resins and Polymers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.