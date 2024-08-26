Spruce Unveils Exclusive Unlimited Laser Treatment Special

Our Unlimited Laser Treatment Special is a testament to our commitment to helping individuals achieve their desired skincare results effectively and affordably.” — Lauren Lightfield, NP, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Spruce

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spruce , a premier aesthetics and infusion bar located in Salt Lake City, Utah, is announcing an unprecedented opportunity for individuals seeking radiant and flawless skin. The Utah-based med spa is now offering the Unlimited Laser Treatment Special—an offer that provides unlimited laser treatments until December 31, 2025, for only $2,000.This exclusive package allows clients to take advantage of unlimited laser sessions across a range of services including hair removal, pigmentation correction, skin rejuvenation, acne treatments and more. Designed to help clients achieve their skincare goals without limitation, this special offer is set to revolutionize the way people approach beauty treatments."We are dedicated to empowering our clients by providing access to high-quality aesthetic services," said Lauren Lightfield, CEO of Spruce. "Our Unlimited Laser Treatment Special is a testament to our commitment to helping individuals achieve their desired skincare results effectively and affordably."With only 25 spots remaining for this package, this offer is a rare opportunity for those looking to enhance their beauty regimen. Once these packages are gone, they will not be repeated, making it a truly once-in-a-lifetime deal.Spruce invites individuals to secure their spots as soon as possible to ensure they do not miss out on this exceptional offer.For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit SpruceSpa.com or book this offer here About Spruce Aesthetics + Infusion BarSpruce Aesthetics + Infusion Bar is situated in Holladay, UT, and offers a range of treatments, including weight loss injections, Botox, dermal fillers, hair restoration, microneedling, and more. The company prides itself on offering a full-service aesthetics lounge that puts comfort and results first.###

