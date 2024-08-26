Introducing the Inaugural Humanoids Summit 2024 In Silicon Valley: Accelerating Mass Production of AI in Human Form

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world’s first Humanoids Summit 2024 will make its highly anticipated debut at the iconic Computer History Museum in Silicon Valley on December 11-12, 2024.



This one-of-a-kind summit will shape the future of humanoid robotics and artificial intelligence by focusing on the mass production of humanoid technology. In collaboration with Silicon Valley Robotics (SVR), the event will gather leading minds and innovators from around the globe, alongside top venture capitalists from Silicon Valley and beyond, to address capital allocation and investment opportunities in the humanoid technology ecosystem.

The Humanoids Summit 2024 will feature live demonstrations, keynote speeches, a VC Day track, and exclusive VIP receptions hosted by a Michelin-starred chef at the luxurious Shashi Hotel, offering unparalleled networking opportunities.

Humanoids VC Day: A Key Event Highlight

The Venture Capital Track is a major highlight of the summit, where leading VCs from Silicon Valley and beyond will discuss capital allocation and emerging investment opportunities in humanoid robotics. This track features a rapid-fire pitch session with carefully selected startups, some making their public debut.

As highlighted in Goldman Sachs' 2024 report, the global humanoid robot market, dubbed 'The AI Accelerant,' is expected to reach $38 billion by 2035, with potential growth to $154 billion. These projections underscore the vast economic potential, making the summit a crucial platform for investors and innovators. Prominent VCs will be on hand to discuss the commercialization of humanoids and the path to mass production, offering valuable insights into this rapidly advancing industry.

Major Topics on Embodied AI, Physical AI, and Robotics Shaping the Next Generation of Humanoids

The summit will delve into key advancements in humanoid robotics and AI, focusing on the ethical implications of AI, Industry 4.0, mass production, and commercialization. Discussions will cover embodied AI, physical AI, open-source software, power management, and AI in body form. The event will also highlight the latest developments in design, production, sensors, compute, embedded software, and Generative AI. Attendees will witness first-time product reveals and live demonstrations of cutting-edge humanoid robots. Additionally, quadruped robotics are expected to be featured, showcasing their shared core technologies with humanoids, and unique contributions to the broader field of Embodied AI.

Michelin-Starred Chef Hosts Exclusive Receptions

Adding to the excitement of the event, the summit will feature a vibrant red carpet experience at the Computer History Museum and two exclusive VIP receptions hosted by a Michelin-starred chef at the luxurious Shashi Hotel, complete with gourmet delicacies. These receptions are designed to foster networking in an intimate, elegant setting. To further elevate the event's ambiance, all attendees will enjoy a live performance by a surprise guest entertainer, adding an extra layer of excitement to the summit.

As the Humanoids Summit 2024 approaches, it promises not only exclusive experiences but also a pivotal platform for advancing the convergence of humanoid robotics and AI and driving forward the next generation of technology.

"The Humanoids Summit represents a pivotal moment in the robotics industry, bringing together visionaries and innovators to shape the future of humanoid technology. We are thrilled to collaborate on this inaugural event, which promises to be a landmark gathering for the global robotics community," said Andra Keay, Managing Director, Silicon Valley Robotics.

"The Humanoids Summit is more than just an event; it's a catalyst for the commercialization and mass production of humanoid robots, the next frontier in AI. The future of humanoid robots we all dreamed of is here, and we're proud to be part of the discourse that will set the stage for groundbreaking advancements in AI in human form and embodied AI," said Modar Alaoui, Founder, ALM Ventures.

As the Humanoids Summit 2024 sets the stage for groundbreaking advancements in humanoid robotics and AI, it offers a unique platform for companies and innovators to showcase their cutting-edge technologies. This is an unparalleled opportunity for exhibitors to align with the summit's vision, engage with industry leaders, and contribute to the future of humanoid technology.

About Humanoids Summit 2024

The Humanoids Summit is a premier event dedicated to exploring the revolutionary convergence of humanoid robotics and AI. Hosted at the Computer History Museum, this highly anticipated gathering in Silicon Valley brings together industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts to shape the future of humanoid technology. The event is organized with the support of ALM Ventures, a firm led by Modar Alaoui, focused on pioneering the future of deep tech, including humanoid robotics. Visit: www.humanoidssummit.com.

Disclaimer: All information, including agenda, dates, company names, venue, and other details, is subject to confirmation and change. Please refer to the official Humanoids Summit website for the most current information.

