RANE Hosts Summit on Board Resiliency with the Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANE today announced the Annual Risk Summit for Business Leaders, in collaboration with the Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence (“NCBE”), a community of board members, executive leaders, educators, and knowledge-seekers across organizations, industries, and regions, will take place on September 9, 2024, from 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. ET in New York City.

For the fifth annual summit, RANE and NCBE have collaborated with sponsors Cleary Gottlieb and KBRA to focus on Redefining Resilience: Building Board Resilience During Continuous Change. With global elections shaping the business marketplace for years to come, emerging technologies developing at breakneck speed, and cyber-attacks and real-world wars putting critical infrastructure at risk, leading through turbulent times requires preparedness, foresight and adaptability.

The summit is designed for board directors, corporate leaders, risk professionals, and decision-makers who are looking to extract leading practice insights and wisdom to stay ahead of a risk landscape experiencing tectonic shifts across the globe. Experts in cyber, geopolitics, compliance, and security will share lessons learned for board members with practical takeaways to apply in their oversight role.

In-person speakers include Abby Joseph Cohen, Professor of Business, Economics Division at Columbia Business School and former Senior Investment Strategist at Goldman Sachs; Bill Anderson, Senior Managing Director at Evercore and Head of Global Activism/Raid Defense and the Strategic, Defense & Shareholder Advisory practice; Chris Reynolds, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, Toyota Motor North America; and Sean Coffey, General Counsel, Department of the Navy.

Attendees and clients will have access to additional pre-recorded sessions for on-demand viewing both before and after the summit, including interviews with Jared Cohen, Co-Head of the Goldman Sachs Global Institute and President of Global Affairs at Goldman Sachs; Phil Venables, Chief Information Security Officer at Google Cloud; Ben Colman, Co-Founder and CEO of Reality Defender, and Gordon Goldstein, adjunct Senior Fellow, Council on Foreign Relations.

“In today’s constantly changing business environment, boards and the c-suite need to redefine what it means to be resilient and build resiliency into their oversight role,” says RANE Founder David Lawrence. “We are honored to co-host the Risk Summit alongside the Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence and to help empower leaders and board members with the insights and tools necessary to effectively navigate today's complex business landscape.”

