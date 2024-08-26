Submit Release
BullFrog AI to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG; BFRGW) ("BullFrog AI" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-driven drug discovery, announced today that the Company will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference being held in New York City.

Interested parties may access live and archived webcasts of these events on the company’s investor relations website at: investors.bullfrogai.com. The Company’s presentation by Vin Singh, Chief Executive Officer, will be available on demand commencing on September 9, 2024, at 7:00am ET.

About BullFrog AI:

BullFrog AI leverages Artificial Intelligence and machine learning to advance drug discovery and development. Through collaborations with leading research institutions, BullFrog AI uses causal AI in combination with its proprietary bfLEAP™ platform to analyze complex biological data, aiming to streamline therapeutics development and reduce failure rates in clinical trials. For more information, visit BullFrog AI at www.bullfrogai.com.

