Dr. Shams Tabrez Joins GI Alliance in Willow Park

Willow Park, TX, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GI Alliance is proud to welcome Dr. Shams Tabrez, a board certified gastroenterologist who treats all GI disease while specializing in liver disease, biliary tract issues and colonoscopy screening.

Dr. Tabrez earned his medical degree from Rawalpindi Medical University in Punjab, Pakistan. He completed his residency at New York University’s Veterans Affairs Medical Program and his fellowship at Yale University.

“I stay up to date on all the most cutting-edge technology to get maximum results,” says Dr. Tabrez. “I work with my patients and listen to them so we can come up with the most effective treatment plan together, tailored to that individual’s budget and personal needs.”

Willow Park Endoscopy is part of GI Alliance – the premier physician-owned and -led network of gastroenterology practices in the U.S. Dr. Tabrez will work to provide the best patient care for Willow Park residents.

GIA - Willow Park is at 130 Jimma Drive, Suite B, Willow Park, TX , and is open Monday through Friday, 7am to 3pm. Call 817-363-1410 or visit gialliance.com to schedule an appointment today.

