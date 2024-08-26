Vagon and Unity Announces Collaboration to Make Immersive Experiences for Everyone

Vagon Streams Becomes the first Unity Verified Solution for interactive cloud streaming!

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

California-based cloud computing startup Vagon & Unity are now collaborating to make immersive experiences accessible for everyone without hardware barriers.

As of this collaboration, Vagon Streams has been officially recognized as a Unity Verified Solution, joining trusted tools like Sony, Metamask, and JetBrains and releasing their native application streaming plugin for the Unity Editor.

Streaming interactive 3D content in real-time becomes even more important with the advancements in AI that speed up the creation of complex 3D virtual environments. Vagon aims to be the infrastructure solution for the next generation of the internet, the 3D Web.

Unity is the world’s leading platform for creating and growing games and interactive experiences. This collaboration highlights Vagon's dedication to no latency interactive streaming experience and seamless integration for game and experience developers and their users.

What Does This Collaboration Mean for Creators?

Vagon Streams allows developers to interactively stream their graphic applications such as games, architecture visualization projects, product configurators, virtual worlds, and car configurators worldwide by using RTX-enabled NVIDIA GPUs. Vagon’s existing collaboration with NVIDIA makes the latest generation hardware accessible for developers. It ensures immersive visual quality with high performance on all devices, from mobile devices and tablets to low-end computers.

Unity developers can access the plugin from the Unity Asset Store to stream their creative projects or you can book a demo with Vagon technical experts for further information.

About Vagon

California-based technology startup Vagon was founded in 2019 to bring the power of the cloud to the browser by enabling users to run graphic-intensive applications on any device.

Professionals and studios are using Vagon’s cloud desktop and application streaming services worldwide to speed up their creative workflow with high-performance workstations and to enhance application delivery to end users.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Vagon Streams

- Serdar Demirören, CPO

+905333734454

serdar@vagon.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2bf4ec02-208c-4395-a329-3cfa1fa0f5fc

Cover Image - Vagon x Unity Vagon Streams: The first Unity Verified Cloud Streaming Solution

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.