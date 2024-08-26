Arhasi Inc.’s Latest Release, Salesforce Assistant, Revolutionizes Customer Data Platform with GenAI Agent

AI with Integrity

FRISCO, TX, US, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A week after the release of their first AI Analytics Agent as part of the AI Agents creation platform, Savant Enterprise, Arhasi Inc. reveals a new integrated Salesforce Assistant for the leading CRM system. Arhasi Inc., a holistic Enterprise AI-focused firm, differentiates from Salesforce’s newly announced Einstein GPT via integrations into major data sources such as Google BigQuery, Snowflake, Databricks, SharePoint, and ServiceNow.The Salesforce Assistant, developed on the firm’s proprietary R.A.P.I.D.™ platform, unifies insights from clickstream, transactional, analytical, and customer data right into the Salesforce platform, such that sales and marketing professionals can explore the end-to-end customer journey with ease and tact. With a user-friendly interface in classic “chatbot” fashion, the integration seamlessly brings together Salesforce figures from the root of its data to craft an easy-to-digest narrative for the user, leading to faster actionable insights.Arhasi’s Salesforce Assistant takes typical Salesforce interactions to a next-gen state, streamlining three crucial elements of the user experience: First-party customer data unification, management, and activation. Sales, marketing, and business users are empowered to drive towards faster and more accurate discoveries in their Salesforce data.Chiru Bhavansikar, Chief AI Officer of Arhasi said: “Over the years, enterprise investments in customer data platforms (CDPs) have not delivered the anticipated results. Sales and marketing data are becoming increasingly complex. By integrating GenAI into CDPs and Salesforce, enterprises can better capitalize on their CDP investments.”Watch the promotional video to see it in action: https://youtu.be/sVUv1VaGwQM Companies interested in the Salesforce Assistant are encouraged to reach out to the Arhasi team at contactus@arhasi.com for quick integration into their Salesforce systems. All-access, non-commitment trials are also available to eligible companies and use cases. Arhasi will release additional agents of Salesforce Assistant’s kind to further AI proliferation in the Customer Data Platform (CDP) space.About ArhasiArhasi is a premier AI solution engineering company that is focused on the rapid enablement of secure, governed, and enterprise AI solutions and agents. Arhasi’s curated platform expedites use case activation, risk management, and operational readiness of AI Agents. Our mission is to bring integrity to AI solutions to address the needs of enterprises. Arhasi is a portfolio company of Alpha Transform Holdings, with global virtual offices in the US, Canada, India, and Japan. Discover more at www.arhasi.ai

