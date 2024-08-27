Global Deep Vein Thrombosis Market Report 2024: Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities

Global Deep Vein Thrombosis Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033



LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global deep vein thrombosis (DVT) market has demonstrated steady growth, expanding from $1.03 billion in 2023 to $1.07 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. Despite challenges, such as varying medical guidelines and the impact of rising obesity rates, the market is set to reach $1.26 billion by 2028at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%, driven by an aging population, increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, and advancements in patient-centric care.

Rising Prevalence of Obesity Drives Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of obesity is a significant driver of the deep vein thrombosis market. Obesity, characterized by excessive body fat, heightens the risk of venous thromboembolism (VTE), including DVT and pulmonary embolism (PE). According to the World Heart Federation, around 2.3 billion people globally are obese or overweight, with projections indicating this number could reach 2.7 billion by 2025. This growing obesity trend underscores the need for effective DVT management solutions.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key companies in the deep vein thrombosis market include Abbott Laboratories, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, and many others. These players are focusing on product innovation, with notable developments such as Penumbra Inc.'s Lightning Flash thrombectomy system, launched in January 2023. This advanced system features novel technologies for efficient clot removal and improved safety profiles.

Trends Shaping the Market

Significant trends in the deep vein thrombosis market include increased risk factors awareness, advancements in diagnostic techniques, and innovative treatment therapies. Public health initiatives and emphasis on preventive care are also shaping the market, driving the development of new solutions for DVT management.

Segments:

• By Drug Class: Anticoagulants, Inferior Vena Cava Filters, Other Drug Class

• By Treatment: Surgery, Drugs, Other Treatments

• By Mode Of Administration: Injectable, Oral, Other Modes Of Action

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

• By End User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End-users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest market for deep vein thrombosis in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by rising healthcare investments and growing awareness of DVT management in the region.

