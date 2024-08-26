Salary.com Wins 17th Annual Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards

Company Recognized for New Real-Time Intelligence Offering, SalaryIQ™

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salary.com, the leading SaaS provider of compensation market data, software and analytics, today announced that it has been named the overall winner of Ventana Research’s 17th Annual Digital Innovation Awards. The company was recognized for SalaryIQ™, its real-time job posting salary data solution. New to the market, SalaryIQ provides real-time intelligence by continuously scanning job boards, company career sites and other publicly available data to help employers optimize compensation packages using current market trends.



Focused explicitly on technology, the Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards have become the industry’s most celebrated awards program over the last two decades. To determine the winners, Ventana analysts reviewed each submission, examining each technology’s approach and application, the best practices the solution supports, the degree of team involvement and the solution’s business impact and value. From this process, Salary.com was chosen as the provider that best exemplified overall innovation and change in 2024.

With regard to SalaryIQ’s selection, Matthew Brown, HCM Research Director at Ventana Research, commented, “Congratulations to Salary.com on winning the Digital Innovation Award! The SalaryIQ solution is a true game-changer, providing businesses with complex real-time compensation insights that are critical for staying competitive at the speed of change.”

Kent Plunkett, CEO of Salary.com, concluded, “Given today’s dynamic climate, it’s become increasingly important that organizations have access to real-time insights to power their talent strategies. Being named the winner of the Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards further validates the importance of SalaryIQ and the work that Salary.com is doing to help employers get pay right.”

For the complete list of this year’s Ventana Research Digital Innovation Award winners, visit https://www.ventanaresearch.com/resources/awards/innovation. Additional information about SalaryIQ is available at: https://www.salary.com/business/compensation-software/iq.

About ISG Software Research

ISG Software Research provides authoritative market research and coverage on the business and IT aspects of the software industry. We distribute research and insights daily through our community, and we provide a portfolio of consulting, advisory, research and education services for enterprises, software and service providers, and investment firms. Our premier service, ISG Software Research On-Demand, provides structured education and advisory support with subject-matter expertise and experience in the software industry. ISG Research Buyers Guides support the RFI/RFP process and help enterprises assess, evaluate and select software providers through tailored Assessment Services and our Value Index methodology. Visit www.ventanaresearch.com to sign up for free community membership with access to our research and insights.

About ISG Research

ISG Research™ provides subscription research, advisory consulting and executive event services focused on market trends and disruptive technologies driving change in business computing. ISG Research™ delivers guidance that helps businesses accelerate growth and create more value. For more information about ISG Research™ subscriptions, please email contact@isg-one.com.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI and automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006 and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit isg-one.com.

About Salary.com

Salary.com has been solving the complex human capital needs of global organizations for more than 20 years. The company leads the industry in compensation data, software and services. Over 30,000 organizations in 22 countries use Salary.com’s solutions to confidently hire and retain talent so they can better compete in a constantly changing landscape.

Salary.com provides more than 10 billion data points across more than 225 industries using our powerful, proprietary AI framework to get pay right. The company’s flagship product CompAnalyst® empowers organizations with a suite of tools that simplifies hiring, eliminates compensation guesswork, and increases retention. Employee trust depends on fair pay and Salary.com’s solutions get pay right. Please visit www.salary.com/business.

