Prodege and AirAsia Rewards Launch Game-Changing Loyalty Partnership

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prodege , a cutting-edge consumer marketing and insights platform powered by leading loyalty programs that fuel client success and AirAsia rewards , the loyalty program of AirAsia Group of Companies, announced today an innovative travel program partnership that transforms the landscape of airline rewards.



As a result, AirAsia members will be able to earn AirAsia points through engaging activities, including playing mobile games, participating in surveys, and accessing exclusive offers from Prodege advertisers. AirAsia members can go to Play for Points and start earning.

Members can now immerse themselves in a world of enjoyment and rewards when they:

Play & Earn and access a handpicked collection of addictive and exhilarating mobile games available on both AppStore and Google Play.

and access a handpicked collection of addictive and exhilarating mobile games available on both AppStore and Google Play. Answer & Earn to shape future products and services by sharing their opinions through engaging surveys, powered by Prodege.

Who benefits?

Frequent Flyers: Earn miles or points by playing mobile games, taking surveys, or accessing special offers from partnering advertisers.

Earn miles or points by playing mobile games, taking surveys, or accessing special offers from partnering advertisers. Airline/Travel Loyalty Programs: Engage meaningfully with loyal members to get the most out of each interaction encouraging higher engagement and retention.

Engage meaningfully with loyal members to get the most out of each interaction encouraging higher engagement and retention. Prodege Customers: Tap into a new audience of world travelers that will see your advertisements and provide valuable insights.



"Our partnership with Prodege marks another exciting chapter in our dedication to providing a wide array of exceptional services and offerings for AirAsia members worldwide," said Nicole Tan, Head of AirAsia rewards. "This collaboration is set to further enhance our user engagement by introducing fun and interactive ways for earning AirAsia points. By integrating everyday activities with travel rewards, we're enriching our loyalty program, delivering an immersive journey that offers even greater opportunities for our members to earn and enjoy their rewards."

"Our partnership with AirAsia rewards is a tremendous opportunity for Prodege to continue to expand our engagement with a vast audience of loyal travelers," said Joe DeTuno, Chief Content Officer at Prodege. "We’re excited to offer travelers a diverse range of activities to earn miles or points while interacting with top brands. This partnership enhances our commitment to developing innovative solutions that enhance customer loyalty and bring advertisers closer to their target audiences."

Today’s news builds upon Prodege’s growing penetration of the global mobile game market after reporting nearly 30% client growth and mobile game unique purchasing users 250% above industry average. The company tripled monthly active users (MAUs) of rewards platforms, forecasted a 10-fold increase in user acquisition spend by year-end and continues to expand its sales team with strategic hires in APAC and EU.

Prodege’s engaged consumers worldwide on its reward platforms including Swagbucks , MyPoints , UPromise , CouponCause , Tada and Ysense have already received more than $2.35 billion in rewards for their everyday activities online and offline.

About Prodege

Prodege (pro-dé-gée) is a consumer marketing and insights platform powered by leading loyalty programs that fuel client success. Trusted by top global brands such as Amazon, Disney, Procter & Gamble, Walmart, Bayer, Sonos, General Mills and many more – Prodege empowers marketers to understand, reach and grow their customer base through performance marketing campaigns and customer feedback. Brands can reach customers in a rewarding environment through positive interactions while loyalty programs cater to their most loyal customers with brand safe offers and earning opportunities that create higher engagement and enriching experiences. Please visit www.prodege.com to learn more about our solutions.

About AirAsia

AirAsia rewards, established in December 2010, originally operates as an airline loyalty program for AirAsia, it has since evolved into a travel and lifestyle rewards platform, offering members a variety of earn and redeem opportunities beyond flights. Acquired entirely by AirAsia Digital in July 2021, AirAsia rewards partners with brands across lifestyle, travel, and financial services to offer a borderless rewards experience across ASEAN and beyond. With the mission to make AirAsia points a universal loyalty currency, it has been enabling its members to earn and redeem points easily for flights (AirAsia and international airlines), hotels, ride-hailing, lifestyle deals, and more. To learn more about AirAsia rewards program, please go to: www.airasia.com/rewards

