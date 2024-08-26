Roboangio by Wenyong Ren and Weinan Yang - Abrobo Wins Silver in A' Medical Industry Awards

Roboangio

Innovative Interventional Robotic System Recognized for Excellence in Medical Device Design by Prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized competition in the field of medical product design, has announced Roboangio by Wenyong Ren and Weinan Yang - Abrobo as the Silver Award winner in the Medical Devices and Medical Equipment Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Roboangio's innovative design within the medical industry, positioning it as a notable advancement in interventional robotic systems.Roboangio's Silver A' Design Award win is particularly relevant to the medical product industry and its stakeholders. By enabling physicians to remotely deliver and manipulate guidewires and catheters during vascular interventional surgeries, this cutting-edge system addresses critical needs for enhanced precision, safety, and radiation protection. The award recognition underscores Roboangio's potential to revolutionize interventional procedures, benefiting healthcare professionals, patients, and the broader medical community.What sets Roboangio apart is its master-slave control solution, which allows physicians to maintain complete control over the interventional process while remaining outside the radiation environment. The system's intuitive interaction and robotic precision combine to enhance procedural accuracy and minimize manual errors. These innovative features not only improve the overall surgical experience for physicians but also contribute to better patient outcomes.The Silver A' Design Award serves as a strong validation of Abrobo's dedication to advancing interventional robotic technology. This recognition is expected to inspire the company's future projects, driving further innovation in the field of medical robotics. As Roboangio gains global visibility through this award, it has the potential to influence industry standards and motivate other designers and manufacturers to prioritize user-centered design principles in the development of medical devices.Team MembersRoboangio was designed by a talented team consisting of Wenyong Ren, Weinan Yang, Zanzhong Xia, and Hangye Xu. Wenyong Ren and Weinan Yang, representing Abrobo, played key roles in the project's conception and execution.Interested parties may learn more about Roboangio and its award-winning design at:About Wenyong Ren and Weinan Yang - AbroboWenyong Ren and Weinan Yang are part of Abrobo, a pioneering company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of pan-vascular interventional robotic systems. Based in China, Abrobo is committed to advancing the industrialization of interventional robotic technology through user-centered product development. The company has amassed an impressive intellectual property portfolio, with over 460 domestic and international invention patents as of January 2024.About Abrobo - Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Biomedical Robot Co.,Ltd.Abrobo, formally known as Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Biomedical Robot Co.,Ltd., is a high-tech enterprise founded in June 2020. As a trailblazer in the field of pan-vascular interventional surgical robotics, Abrobo prioritizes insights from clinical needs to create designs with intuitive human-machine interaction. The company's innovative approach has garnered recognition from top-level clinical experts. Abrobo boasts an extensive intellectual property portfolio, with more than 460 domestic and international invention patents secured by January 2024.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs in the Medical Devices and Medical Equipment category that demonstrate excellence in innovation, patient safety, ergonomics, and clinical efficacy. Winning designs are selected based on rigorous criteria, including manufacturing feasibility, environmental impact, cost-effectiveness, aesthetic appeal, and adherence to medical regulations. The Silver A' Design Award signifies a product's exceptional quality and its potential to advance the medical technology industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. Established in 2008, the award aims to make the world a better place by highlighting the transformative power of good design. Through a blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. By participating in the A' Design Award, designers and brands have the opportunity to showcase their innovative solutions and gain global recognition for their contributions to society.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://medicalproductawards.com

