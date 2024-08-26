Coherent Radar Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Coherent Radar Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The coherent radar market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $11.95 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The coherent radar market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.57 billion in 2023 to $8.34 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to military modernization initiatives, air traffic management needs, increased demand in maritime surveillance, weather monitoring and prediction, critical infrastructure protection.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The coherent radar market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $11.95 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing border security concerns, expansion in unmanned systems, rising demand for counter-drone solutions, space surveillance requirements, infrastructure development in emerging markets.

Growth Driver Of The Coherent Radar Market

The increase in air traffic is expected to propel the growth of the coherent radar market going forward. Air traffic refers to aircraft movement in the airspace, including all types of flights, such as commercial airliners, private planes, helicopters, and military aircraft. Coherent radar is a radar system that uses a continuous wave signal and advanced signal processing techniques to provide high-quality and precise radar data. It is particularly useful in air traffic control applications as it can detect and track aircraft accurately, even in challenging weather conditions. As air traffic has increased over the years, there has been a growing need for more advanced radar systems to manage the increased volume of aircraft.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the coherent radar market include Hensoldt Holding Germany GmbH, Raytheon Technologies Corp., BAE Systems PLC, Leonardo S.p.A., Thales Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the coherent radar market. Companies operating in the coherent radar market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Surveillance And Airborne Warning Radar, Tracking And Fire Control Radar, Multi-Function Radar, Aircraft Traffic Control Radar, Weather Radar

2) By Technology: Software-Defined Radar, Conventional Radar, Quantum Radar

3) By Application: Commercial and Civil, Defense And Security

4) By End User: Navy, Army, Air Force, Space

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the coherent radar market in 2023. The regions covered in the coherent radar market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Coherent Radar Market Definition

Coherent radar refers a type of radar system that uses coherent electromagnetic waves to detect and locate objects. A coherent radar system emits a continuous wave that maintains a constant frequency and phase relationship, which allows it to measure the phase shift of the reflected signal accurately.

Coherent Radar Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Coherent Radar Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on coherent radar market size, coherent radar market drivers and trends, coherent radar market major players, coherent radar competitors' revenues, coherent radar market positioning, and coherent radar market growth across geographies. The coherent radar market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

