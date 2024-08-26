Coconut Sugar Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.63 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.0%

Coconut Sugar Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The coconut sugar market has experienced robust growth in recent years, from $1.95 billion in 2023 to $2.09 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased consumer demand for natural products, increased awareness of sustainable agriculture, gluten-free and allergen-free trend, global culinary diversity, expansion of coconut-based product offerings.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The coconut sugar market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $2.63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the continued focus on health and sugar reduction, the rise of vegan and plant-based diets, clean label preferences, the expanding functional food market, and government initiatives on health and nutrition.

Growth Driver Of The Coconut Sugar Market

The growing demand for vegan products is expected to propel the growth of the coconut sugar market going forward. Vegan products refer to vegetarian-related items that are free from any animal or animal-derived ingredients. Coconut sugar is a plant-based sugar that is primarily used in various vegan products, recipes, and baked goods as a natural sweetener to substitute brown sugar and improves overall health by keeping consumers’ blood glucose and energy levels up. Hence, the growing demand for vegan products will boost the coconut sugar market.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the coconut sugar market include The Coconut Company Ltd., Franklin Baker Inc., Big Tree Farms Inc., Nutiva Inc., Madhava Ltd., Tradin Organic Agriculture BV.

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the coconut sugar market. Major companies operating in the coconut sugar market are developing new organic products to sustain their position in the market.

Coconut Sugar Market Segments:

1) By Type: Sucrose, Glucose, Fructose

2) By Form: Organic, Conventional

3) By Sales Channel: Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce, Business To Business

4) By Application: Food And Beverage, Cosmetics, Personal Care

5) By End User: Commercial, Residential

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the coconut sugar market in 2023. The regions covered in the coconut sugar market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Coconut Sugar Market Definition

Coconut sugar also called coconut palm sugar, refers to a natural sugar made from coconut palm sap, which is a sugary circulating fluid of the coconut plant. It is used as a sweetener and substitute in place of white or brown sugar in vegan diets.

Coconut Sugar Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Coconut Sugar Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on coconut sugar market size, coconut sugar market drivers and trends, coconut sugar market major players, coconut sugar competitors' revenues, coconut sugar market positioning, and coconut sugar market growth across geographies. The coconut sugar market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

