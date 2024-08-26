Cardiac Biomarkers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Cardiac Biomarkers Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

It will grow from $17.22 billion in 2023 to $19.48 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cardiac biomarkers market is projected to grow from $17.22 billion in 2023 to $19.48 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. The market size is anticipated to expand further, reaching $31.88 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%, This growth can be attributed to increased healthcare expenditure, FDA approvals and regulatory support, an aging population, awareness programs, and the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases.

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disorders Drives Expansion of Cardiac Biomarker Market

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders is a major factor propelling the growth of the cardiac biomarker market. Cardiovascular disorders, including coronary artery disease, heart failure, and stroke, are diseases that affect the heart and blood vessels. Cardiac biomarkers, which are released into the bloodstream in response to these conditions, provide essential diagnostic and prognostic information. For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in May 2023 that coronary artery disease (CAD) was responsible for 375,476 deaths in 2021, underscoring the critical need for effective diagnostic tools like cardiac biomarkers.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the cardiac biomarkers market, such as bioMerieux Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Siemens AG, are focused on product innovation and expansion. For instance, Roche Diagnostics introduced five new solutions for cardiac biomarkers in April 2021, enhancing diagnostic capabilities for cardiovascular risk identification. Similarly, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. expanded its product portfolio in October 2023 by launching new high-sensitivity troponin I (hs-cTnI) and NT-proBNP cardiac biomarkers.

Segments:

• By Biomarkers Type: Creatine Kinase (CK-Mb), Troponins, Myoglobin, Natriuretic Peptides (BNP And NT-proBNP), Ischemia Modified Albumin (IMA), Other Biomarker Types

• By Location Of Testing: Point Of Care Testing, Laboratory Testing

• By Application: Myocardial Infarction, Congestive Heart Failure, Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS), Atherosclerosis, Other Applications

• By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics

Geographical Insights: North America Leads the Market

North America was the largest region in the cardiac biomarkers market in 2023, driven by the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure and high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities across other regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and more.

Cardiac Biomarkers Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cardiac Biomarkers Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cardiac biomarkers market size, cardiac biomarkers market drivers and trends, cardiac biomarkers market major players, cardiac biomarkers competitors' revenues, cardiac biomarkers market positioning, and cardiac biomarkers market growth across geographies. The cardiac biomarkers market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

