Eastern Cape Health on malicious claims of illegal medical waste dumping

The Eastern Cape Department of Health has noted with concern a video circulating on social media, claiming Frere Hospital is responsible for what appears to be illegal dumping of medical waste.

Without a single shred of evidence, the unidentified man in the video makes unfounded allegations of Frere Hospital being responsible for illegally dumping at an unidentified railway.

The department wishes to state that it has outsourced the disposal of medical waste to a private supplier, which collects the waste daily to dispose of it. The hospital uses boxes for its medical waste and not plastic bags as seen in the video.

The waste packaging materials of the supplier that has been contracted to dispose of the Frere Hospital medical waste, have tags for easy identification.

We are concerned that someone would make such unfounded and malicious allegations against Frere Hospital. We are equally concerned with the Facebook group for posting the video without first checking the veracity of the allegations against Frere Hospital.

If left unchallenged, such malicious claims can cause further reputational damage to the hospital and the department.

It is also puzzling that Frere Hospital would be accused of illegally dumping medical waste when there are at least three similar healthcare facilities — both public and private — within a 2km radius.

