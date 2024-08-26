MEC Ntandokazi Capa welcomes findings of SIU investigation into medico-legal claims

Eastern Cape MEC for Health Ntandokazi Capa has welcomed the findings of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) of medico-legal claims.

Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi and SIU head, Andy Mothibi released the findings of the investigation today in Pretoria.

President Cyril Ramaphosa had authorised the SIU to probe allegations of corruption, fraud, and maladministration related to medico-legal claims within the public health sector through Proclamation R74 of 2022.

MEC Capa welcomed the report and its findings.

“We have always maintained that some unscrupulous lawyers were colluding with some healthcare workers to milk the department, and by extension, the provincial government dry.

“We welcome the findings and hope that those implicated will now be held accountable and answer for their alleged crimes.

“Medico-legal claims have seriously compromised the quality of services we offer to our people, so we will always support any effort that seeks to get rid of the rot,” she said.

The department is implementing an integrated medico-legal strategy with the Office of the Premier, provincial Treasury, national Treasury and the national Department of Health.

The integrated medico-legal strategy seeks to stop the outflow of funds from the ECDoH through upfront lump-sum payments.

It also aims to strengthen administrative systems and legal defence of current cases and improves clinical and forensic interventions that reduce the risk of future litigation.

The implementation of the integrated medico-legal has significantly reduced the medico-legal settlements. The number of new claims in 2023/24 was 192 as opposed to the peak of 553 claims against the State in 2017/2018 — a 65% reduction.

While the medico-legal contingent liability is at R22.3-billion, the department is confident that if the Public health defence and undertaking to pay remedy is upheld, this will positively impact the quantum of such claims.

The ability to make reparation through the undertaking to payed remedy, instead of the lump sum setttlements, is assisting to reduce the haemorrhage of funds from our system - our budget is so desperately needed to serve all our citizens dependent on our care.

