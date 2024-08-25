CBP officers seize over $498K in cocaine at Del Rio Port of Entry

DEL RIO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Del Rio Port of Entry seized more than $498,000 in cocaine.

“This cocaine seizure illustrates our frontline officers’ commitment to securing our nation’s borders and preventing dangerous narcotics from entering the United States,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry.

Packages containing 37 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Del Rio Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on August 22nd at Del Rio International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a Nissan Sports Utility Vehicle for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination of the vehicle that included utilization of a CBP canine and non-intrusive inspection system. Upon a physical examination, CBP officers discovered 14 packages containing a total of over 37 pounds of alleged cocaine, hidden within a compartment within the floorboard of the vehicle. The cocaine had a combined estimated street value of $498,645.

CBP seized the narcotics. Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

