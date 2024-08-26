Soldier of Fortune Magazine Celebrates National Dog Day with Inspiring Story of Giving Back

Chuck Ziegenfuss, a soldier who sustained injuries in Iraq, found solace and support through a service dog during his recovery. Now, he is paying it forward.

TAMPA, FL, US, August 26, 2024 -- In honor of National Dog Day, Soldier of Fortune magazine is proud to spotlight a remarkable individual whose dedication to service is both heartfelt and transformative. The feature highlights Charles "Chuck" Ziegenfuss, a veteran who turned his personal journey into a mission of generosity by breeding high-quality, purpose-bred puppies for donation to service dog training programs benefiting veterans and first responders.Ziegenfuss, who sustained injuries in Iraq, found solace and support through a service dog during his recovery. Inspired by the life-changing impact of his own service dog, Chuck now channels his efforts into improving the lives of other veterans and first responders by helping them in their journeys to be matched with expertly trained service dogs.Publisher Susan Katz Keating , who has a longstanding admiration for Ziegenfuss's work, reflects on her first encounter with him."I first met Chuck Ziegenfuss when I wrote an article about him for PEOPLE magazine, when he was donating voice-activated laptops to wounded warriors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center," Keating said. "Before long, I was part of another group that cooked for these same warriors, often going directly into the wards. They all knew who Chuck was, and thought the world of him."The feature in Soldier of Fortune delves into Chuck's journey from being a recipient of a service dog to becoming a beacon of hope for others in need. His story exemplifies the profound impact that one individual's compassion and commitment can have on the lives of many.This National Dog Day, readers are invited to join Soldier of Fortune in celebrating Chuck Ziegenfuss and his unwavering dedication to enhancing the lives of those who have served our nation. As part of its efforts to support Ziegenfuss, the magazine is offering a plush puppy as part of its merchandise lineup. Proceeds from the puppy sales will go towards Ziegenfuss and his charity group, Hero Labradors.About Soldier of Fortune MagazineSoldier of Fortune magazine is a leading publication dedicated to the interests and concerns of military personnel, veterans, and security professionals. Our mission is to provide in-depth reporting on military and security issues, highlighting the stories of those who serve and protect.

