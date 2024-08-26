- Dr. Julie Radlauer Speaks at the Empowering Women and Girls to Thrive Summit at the United Nations Dr. Julie Radlauer receives the President’s Volunteer Service Award Dr. Julie Radlauer - featured on Times Square billboard

Dr. Julie Radlauer, best-selling author of CONNECT, was a featured keynote speaker at the Empowering Women and Girls to Thrive Summit at the United Nations.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founder of Collectively, Dr. Julie Radlauer, was a featured keynote speaker at the Empowering Women and Girls to Thrive Summit at the United Nations.This transformative event took place on Wednesday, July 31 at the United Nations Plaza in New York City, and aligns with Sustainable Developmental Goal #5: "to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls."The event brought together 14 diverse women speakers, each sharing their proposed solutions to issues women and girls around the world face, and featured Ben Dotsei Malor, Chief Editor at the UN News, as a guest speaker. He shared his journey and his passion for female empowerment.Dr. Julie Radlauer is a leading expert in the social influences of mental health. She’s an international keynote speaker and best-selling author of " CONNECT: 100 Ways to Create Happiness in Your Life ." She participated as a TEDx Miami speaker on social support and social connectedness and is passionate about creating a world where positive mental health is a human right.Dr. Radlauer has extensive experience in behavioral health, public health, and organizational development for more than 25 years.“My work is designed to support youth and families that are struggling with mental health conditions,” said Radlauer.“The biggest takeaway from my research on the Social Influences of Mental Health is that we have the power to impact our level of happiness as well as the mental health of those around us through our everyday actions. I am a researcher but I also focus heavily on providing tangible tools and actionable solutions,” she continued.Her talk, titled “How to Create Happiness Through the Social Influences of Mental Health,” was crafted using the S.T.O.R.Y. System for Transformational Storytelling, created by Dr. Elayna Fernández.“I love the STORY framework. I tend to use research to tell the story, but the STORY system encourages me to add more relatable material. It is a great technique to use whenever I am telling a story or writing about a story: easy to use, very adaptable, and a great way to organize your thoughts. By following the step-by-step process, anyone is able to clearly articulate their message.I have had the pleasure of working with Elayna several times and I am grateful for the opportunities she creates and the coaching that she provides around the S.T.O.R.Y. system,” she expressed.Event attendees who came from Nigeria, Ghana, England, Panama, Canada, and all across the United States commented on the power of Julie Radlauer’s talk:“It is clear that Dr. Julie is a leading expert in her field paving the way for others to truly grasp how critical it is for our youth to experience connection. She not only talks about it she actually has tools that can solve the issue.”“Her insights seamlessly blended research and personal anecdotes, making the topic relatable and engaging for the audience.”“Dr. Julie's topic reminds us of the power of human connection.”“I felt inspired to seek out and nurture more meaningful connections. Her topic is timely and spot-on.”“Dr. Radlauer's talk made me feel empowered to make a difference. She gives a specific project and action steps she has put into place that are making a positive difference.”“Julie Radlauer shares a message of hope and provides insightful tips to help reduce the effects of loneliness.”“Her empathetic approach and actionable solutions left me feeling empowered to take control of my mental well-being and to help others do the same.”“Dr. Julie Radlauer addresses a widespread yet often overlooked issue—loneliness—that has profound impacts on both physical and mental health. In a world where social disconnection is becoming more common, Dr. Julie Radlauer’s insights into how we can foster meaningful connections and improve mental health are timely and necessary. Her focus on practical, culturally relevant solutions is especially valuable for creating inclusive and effective mental health support.”At the event, Dr. Julie Radlauer was also honored with the President’s Volunteer Service Award, with an accompanying letter signed by President Joe Biden, because of her commitment to ending loneliness, improving mental health, and creating more equitable systems. To commemorate this incredible achievement, she was featured on a billboard in Times Square later that day.“Women and girls makeup over 49% of the population and still experience inequities. It’s time to level the playing field and the summit drives that point home,” said Dr. Radlauer of the event.To learn more, visit collectivelyus.org and follow her @collectively_us. Be sure to connect on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/julie-radlauer-doerfler-drph-lmhc

How to Create Happiness Through the Social Influences of Mental Health | Dr. Julie Radlauer

