Three XPO Drivers Earn Top Awards at the 2024 National Truck Driving Championships

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three drivers from XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of LTL freight transportation in North America, took home top awards tonight at the 2024 National Truck Driving Championships (NTDC). The competition, known as the “Super Bowl of Safety,” was held in Indianapolis from August 21 to 24.

The XPO drivers honored at this year’s national championships were:

Brandon Hardy (Las Vegas, Nevada): First place in the five-axle class. Brandon has over one million accident-free miles and made his 10th appearance at NTDC this year.

Joe Hicks (Cranston, Rhode Island): First place in the four-axle class. Joe returned to nationals for the 10th time after placing second in the three-axle class at the 2023 NTDC.

Rich Sweeney (Chicopee, Massachusetts): Recipient of the prestigious Neill Darmstadter Professional Excellence Award, presented to the contestant who most exemplifies the best attributes of a professional truck driver. Rich has over two million accident-free miles and made his 15th NTDC appearance this year.

Ina Daly (Phoenix, Arizona) also was named a finalist in the flatbed class. A trucking industry trailblazer with over three million accident-free miles, Ina returned to nationals for the 17th time after receiving the Neill Darmstadter Professional Excellence award last year. In 2013, she made history as the first woman named a national champion at NTDC.

In total, 22 XPO drivers hailing from 16 states competed at the 2024 NTDC. Each qualified for the national competition by winning their state truck driving championships and maintaining an accident-free driving record for at least one year.

XPO’s results at this year’s championships were among the strongest of the 65 teams participating.

Mario Harik, chief executive officer of XPO, said, “We are proud to have a team of world-class drivers who keep our roads safe while providing exceptional service for our customers. Their skill, professionalism and commitment to safety were on full display at this year’s National Truck Driving Championships and at the state competitions that led up to it. Congratulations to our drivers, and thank you to all the family members, loved ones and colleagues who supported them along the way.”

A complete overview of XPO’s team at this year’s national finals can be found at bit.ly/XPO-2024-NTDC .

About XPO

XPO, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leader in asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) freight transportation in North America. The company’s customer-focused organization efficiently moves 18 billion pounds of freight per year, enabled by its proprietary technology. XPO serves approximately 52,000 customers with 610 locations and 39,000 employees in North America and Europe, with headquarters in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on LinkedIn , Facebook , X , Instagram and YouTube .

Media Contact

Cole Horton

+1 203-609-6004

cole.horton@xpo.com

