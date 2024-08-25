VATA7 Introduces Advanced Smart LED Helmet to Improve Nighttime Safety for Motorcyclists

The New X1 Smart LED Helmet integrates seamlessly with motorcycles to increase visibility and prevent accidents, featuring state-of-the-art technology and a range of safety enhancements.

SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant advancement for motorcycle safety, VATA7, a leader in smart wearable technology , introduces the X1 Smart LED Helmet, designed to enhance the visibility of riders during nighttime. This initiative aims to reduce the number of accidents involving motorcycles by making riders more noticeable to other road users.

X1 Smart LED Helmet

The X1 Smart LED Helmet features comprehensive 360-degree LED illumination, closely integrating with a motorcycle's existing lighting system to replicate its tail light, brake light, and turn signals. This technology is crucial, especially in scenarios where riders are dismounted from their bikes, significantly increasing their visibility to other drivers.

The necessity of such technology is underscored by recent tragedies, such as the unfortunate incident in Florida where a young army veteran was fatally injured after being overlooked by multiple drivers post-accident. VATA7's patented solution aims to prevent such incidents, ensuring riders remain visible and safe.

The helmet is available in two versions: the X1-DOT for North American consumers and the lighter X1-ECE22.06 for international markets. Both models incorporate advanced aeronautical technology used in fighter jet helmets, and they come equipped with premium Bluetooth communication systems for seamless connectivity on the go.

X1 Smart LED Helmet on Rider (Emanuelle Zeoli, in Milan, Italy)

Further enhancing rider safety, VATA7's GEN2 Smart LED Tech Pack includes integrated turn signals and a solar charging system, alongside a hydration pack and ample storage for personal items, proving ideal for longer journeys.

Brian Jon Garvey, CEO and Founder of VATA7, inspired by witnessing a severe motorcycle accident, stated, "After seeing the daily reports of accidents like the one that took Jack Dyer, a 26-year-old Army soldier, it became clear that we needed a proactive solution to ensure rider safety. Our technology aims to keep families together by preventing such heartbreaking events."



Brian Jon Garvey with VATA7’s X1 Smart LED Helmet & GEN2 Smart LED Tech Pack

VATA7’s patented technology extends beyond helmets. The company’s wireless technology is compatible with any motorcycle equipped with a brake light. With the latest update to the VATA7 mobile app, riders can activate the 'AUTO-BRAKE LIGHT' mode, which automatically engages the brake light on the helmet and other smart gear when the rider slows down or stops. This app is available on both Apple and Google platforms and is compatible with motorcycles, snowmobiles, scooters, e-bikes, and one-wheels.

VATA7 has over 12 global patents and trademarks and has bases in the USA, Switzerland, and in Hong Kong.

After raising $1.59 million, VATA7 is expanding their Smart LED helmet line to include a Modular, a Police and Euro-jet style helmets, as well as break out their patented, proven Smart LED technology, so that other companies/brands can license and implement Smart LED Tech, into their own helmets, jackets, backpacks, etc., outside the VATA7 brand.

Garvey and VATA7 were invited to meet with House and Senate members, in Washington DC, this year, for the 2nd year in a row. “Motorcycle safety is important and we’re incredibly blessed to be associated with the Motorcycle Industry Council (MIC) and the Motorcycle Safety Foundation (MSF).” Garvey says.

With over 12 global patents and expanding its product line to include new helmet styles and licensing opportunities, VATA7 is setting a new standard in motorcycle safety gear. For more information, visit www.vata7.com or follow their highly viewed demonstrations on Instagram .

Media Contact:

Name: Brian Jon Garvey

Company: VATA7, Inc

Phone: (509)368-1433

Email: brian@vata7.com

