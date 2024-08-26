72 innovators to introduce next generation tech for work, home, play at ShowStoppers® @ IFA in Berlin

ShowStoppers logo

BERLIN, GERMANY, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 72 innovators to introduce next generation tech for work, home, play in Berlin at ShowStoppers®

With 11 days to go, 72 industry leaders and innovators are set to introduce the next generation of tech for work, home and play to journalists from around the world at ShowStoppers®, https://www.showstoppers.com, the official press event of IFA, https://www.ifa-berlin.com, the global tech trade show that takes place 6-10 September in Berlin, Germany.

The press event is sold out.

“This will be the largest ShowStoppers press event at IFA since we started in 2009,” said Dave Leon, partner and sales lead for ShowStoppers. “The companies plan to introduce and demonstrate new tech for work, home and play –solar generators, robots that mow lawns and clean pools, tech for male sexual health, smarter glasses, chargers, earbuds, devices for smarter homes, tools that leverage AI and ChatGPT, telescopes, and a lot more.”

ShowStoppers @ IFA is scheduled for Thursday, 5 September, in the South Hall at Messe Berlin – previewing the latest innovations one day before the IFA show floor opens for business.

More than 1,200 journalists from 81 countries are registered so far to attend the press event.

The industry leaders and tech innovators range from A to Z, including, among others: Altec Lansing / AIWA, Amazon Devices, Anker, Belkin, Cricut, EcoFlow, Epomaker, GN Hearing / ReSound, Jackery, JLab, Kärcher, Kodak, Roborock, Samsung Food, Schneider Electric, Shokz, Shure, SwitchBot, Unistellar, Vertica by Ohh-Med, Wireless Power Consortium, Yubico, and Zendure.

Special power briefings by Timekettle and Plaud.AI will also be featured during ShowStoppers @ IFA.

About ShowStoppers

ShowStoppers press events organize product launches, sneak previews and hands-on demonstrations for journalists, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives -- from AI to 5G to cloud, VR to robotics, apps and hardware that drive mobile and desktop innovation; wearables, IoT, appliances, entertainment, and more.

Now in its 27th year, ShowStoppers, https://www.showstoppers.com, is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at CES, IFA and MWC; partners with CTA, IFA, GSMA and CEATEC; and produces events during CES, IFA, MWC, NAB, CEATEC and other tradeshows.

To learn more about how you and your company can meet the press at ShowStoppers, contact Lauren Merel, mailto:lauren@showstoppers.com, +1 908-692-6068, or Dave Leon, mailto:dave@showstoppers.com, +1 845-821-6123.

For press registration, please contact Steve Leon, mailto:sl@showstoppers.com, +1 310-936-8530.

