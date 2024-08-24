Global Cancer Biomarkers Market to Surge from USD 22.78 Billion in 2023 to USD 82.66 Billion by 2033, Achieving a CAGR of 13.76%

According to a research report published by Exactitude Consultancy, Companies covered:Abbott Laboratories Inc. - North America, Agilent Technologies Inc. - North America, Becton Dickinson and Company - North America, bioMérieux SA - Europe, Danaher Corporation - North America, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG - Europe, General Electric Company - North America, Illumina Inc. - North America, Qiagen N.V. - Europe, Sino Biological Inc. - Asia-Pacific, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - North America, Quest Diagnostics - North America, Hologic Inc. - North America, Merck Millipore - Europe, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. - North America, LabCorp - North America, PerkinElmer Inc. - North America, NantHealth Inc. - North America, Eppendorf AG - Europe, Myriad Genetics Inc. - North America, Guardant Health Inc. - North America, Stratify Genomics Inc. - North America, OncoDNA SA - Europe, Roche Diagnostics - Eur

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Aug. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Global Cancer Biomarkers Market.

The Global Cancer Biomarker Market , valued at USD 22.78 Billion in 2023, is expected to expand at USD 82.66 Billion 2033 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.76% from 2024 through 2033.

Market Overview:

The Global Cancer Biomarkers Market is on a robust growth trajectory, driven by significant advancements in proteomics and genomics, which have been propelled by the completion of the Human Genome Project and subsequent technological innovations in sequencing. These developments have revolutionized our understanding of cancer at the molecular level, enabling the identification of specific genetic abnormalities and protein expressions associated with various cancer types. Cancer biomarkers are critical for early diagnosis and personalized treatment. They are used to assess the biological status of tumors and guide prognostic and diagnostic evaluations. As the global incidence of cancer continues to rise, influenced by aging populations, changing lifestyles, and environmental factors, there is an increasing demand for effective diagnostic solutions. Biomarkers offer noninvasive or minimally invasive detection methods, which significantly enhance the chances of early intervention and successful treatment outcomes.

The shift towards personalized medicine and targeted therapies further drives market expansion. Biomarkers play a central role in tailoring treatments to individual patients based on their genetic, biomarker, and phenotypic profiles. This approach increases the effectiveness of treatments and reduces side effects by targeting specific cancer cell characteristics. Additionally, public health campaigns and educational initiatives have heightened awareness about cancer risk factors and symptoms, leading to greater participation in routine screening programs that utilize biomarker-based tests.

The emergence of precision oncology, which customizes treatment according to the genetic and molecular features of the tumor and patient, is also fueling market growth. This approach necessitates comprehensive biomarker testing to inform treatment decisions, leading to the development of increasingly sophisticated assays and testing platforms. As new precision oncology drugs gain regulatory approval, the demand for biomarker testing is expected to rise, further driving market development. Emerging markets, particularly in China, Japan, and India, offer substantial growth opportunities for the cancer biomarkers market, highlighting the global scope and dynamic nature of this sector.

Market share Analysis:

North America, particularly the United States, leads the global cancer biomarkers market due to its robust healthcare infrastructure and significant investment in research and development. Government initiatives, such as the Cancer Moonshot program, and a thriving biotechnology sector drive innovation and accelerate the development and commercialization of novel cancer biomarker-based diagnostics and treatments. The high incidence of cancer and the increasing demand for personalized medicine further boost market growth. Additionally, the U.S. regulatory environment, including agencies like the FDA, supports the market by streamlining approval processes for biomarker-based products, thereby enhancing market dynamics and expansion.

Rise of Personalized Medicine:

Personalized medicine tailors cancer treatment to the individual’s unique genetic and molecular profile, improving therapeutic outcomes. By utilizing cancer biomarkers, clinicians can identify specific genetic alterations or protein expressions that influence how a patient responds to treatment. This approach allows for the customization of therapies, targeting the cancer’s unique characteristics while minimizing adverse effects on healthy cells. Personalized medicine enhances the precision of treatment plans, improves efficacy, and reduces the likelihood of side effects. As a result, there is a growing emphasis on developing and integrating biomarkers into clinical practice to optimize patient care.

Increased Adoption of Liquid Biopsies

Liquid biopsies are emerging as a valuable diagnostic tool in cancer management, offering a less invasive alternative to traditional tissue biopsies. By analyzing cancer biomarkers found in blood samples, liquid biopsies can detect cancer early, monitor disease progression, and evaluate treatment responses. This method provides a convenient and efficient way to track cancer without the need for invasive procedures. The growing adoption of liquid biopsies is driven by their ability to offer real-time insights into tumor dynamics and treatment efficacy, making them an essential component of modern cancer diagnostics and personalized treatment strategies.

North America Leads Cancer Biomarkers Market with Strong U.S. Presence, Driven by R&D Investments, High Cancer Prevalence, and Technological Advancements

North America led the cancer biomarkers market, with the United States being the key contributor within the region. The dominance of this market in North America is attributed to several factors, including the presence of numerous leading market players and substantial investments in research and development by the U.S. government. This investment is pivotal for the advancement of novel cancer biomarker products and technologies. Additionally, the adoption of cutting-edge technologies has significantly contributed to the market's growth in this region.

North America is poised to maintain a substantial share of the cancer biomarkers market due to the rising prevalence of cancer and proactive measures by major industry players. The United States has experienced a notable increase in cancer cases, including both common cancers like breast cancer, which predominantly affects females, and rarer forms such as male breast cancer. The high density of key market participants, coupled with frequent approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and strategic collaborations, further accelerates market expansion. High levels of investment in R&D are expected to continue driving the market's growth and innovation in North America.

Key Players:

1. Abbott Laboratories Inc. - North America

2. Agilent Technologies Inc. - North America

3. Becton Dickinson and Company - North America

4. bioMérieux SA - Europe

5. Danaher Corporation - North America

6. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG - Europe

7. General Electric Company - North America

8. Illumina Inc. - North America

9. Qiagen N.V. - Europe

10. Sino Biological Inc. - Asia-Pacific

11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - North America

12. Quest Diagnostics - North America

13. Hologic Inc. - North America

14. Merck Millipore - Europe

15. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. - North America

16. LabCorp - North America

17. PerkinElmer Inc. - North America

18. NantHealth Inc. - North America

19. Eppendorf AG - Europe

20. Myriad Genetics Inc. - North America

21. Guardant Health Inc. - North America

22. Stratify Genomics Inc. - North America

23. OncoDNA SA - Europe

24. Roche Diagnostics - Europe

25. Biosystems S.A. - South America)

Recent Development:

January 4, 2024 – Recent research by Agilent Technologies Inc. highlights mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) common deletion (CD) as a promising biomarker for distinguishing cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs) from normal fibroblasts (NFs) in skin basal and squamous cell carcinomas. Conventional protein-based biomarkers often fail to differentiate CAFs due to specificity issues. The study found that a decrease in mtDNA CD levels correlated with cancer activation, independent of mitochondrial count or cellular redox changes, potentially linked to overexpression of mtDNA maintenance genes in CAFs. This novel mtDNA-based approach, identified through single-cell RNA sequencing, may enhance CAF detection and support the development of targeted cancer therapies.

– Recent research by Agilent Technologies Inc. highlights mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) common deletion (CD) as a promising biomarker for distinguishing cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs) from normal fibroblasts (NFs) in skin basal and squamous cell carcinomas. Conventional protein-based biomarkers often fail to differentiate CAFs due to specificity issues. The study found that a decrease in mtDNA CD levels correlated with cancer activation, independent of mitochondrial count or cellular redox changes, potentially linked to overexpression of mtDNA maintenance genes in CAFs. This novel mtDNA-based approach, identified through single-cell RNA sequencing, may enhance CAF detection and support the development of targeted cancer therapies. May 29, 2024 – Roche announced that the FDA has granted Priority Review to inavolisib, an oral investigational therapy, for advanced hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer with a PIK3CA mutation. The regimen, combining inavolisib with palbociclib and fulvestrant, demonstrated a 57% reduction in disease progression risk in Phase III INAVO120 trials. The FDA's Priority Review reflects the urgent need for new treatments. The decision is expected by November 27, 2024. Roche also received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for inavolisib. Additional INAVO120 data will be presented at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting.

Roche announced that the FDA has granted Priority Review to inavolisib, an oral investigational therapy, for advanced hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer with a PIK3CA mutation. The regimen, combining inavolisib with palbociclib and fulvestrant, demonstrated a 57% reduction in disease progression risk in Phase III INAVO120 trials. The FDA's Priority Review reflects the urgent need for new treatments. The decision is expected by November 27, 2024. Roche also received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for inavolisib. Additional INAVO120 data will be presented at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting. February 14, 2024 – Researchers from Labcorp, including R.J. Seager and Sarabjot Pabla, identified a novel biomarker, Cancer-Testis Antigen Burden (CTAB), in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). CTAB, found in tumors but not normal tissues, correlates with improved overall survival in patients receiving immunotherapy. Comprehensive genomic and immune profiling revealed that patients with high CTAB scores had better outcomes compared to those with low scores. While CTAB was significantly associated with tumor mutational burden, it did not correlate with PD-L1 levels. This finding highlights CTAB's potential as a biomarker for immunotherapy response and warrants further research.

Researchers from Labcorp, including R.J. Seager and Sarabjot Pabla, identified a novel biomarker, Cancer-Testis Antigen Burden (CTAB), in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). CTAB, found in tumors but not normal tissues, correlates with improved overall survival in patients receiving immunotherapy. Comprehensive genomic and immune profiling revealed that patients with high CTAB scores had better outcomes compared to those with low scores. While CTAB was significantly associated with tumor mutational burden, it did not correlate with PD-L1 levels. This finding highlights CTAB's potential as a biomarker for immunotherapy response and warrants further research. June 14, 2024 – The U.S. FDA has granted approval to AstraZeneca's Durvalumab (IMFINZI®) for treating primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer with mismatch repair deficiency. Endometrial cancer, the most common gynecologic cancer, saw around 66,200 new cases in the U.S. in 2023. This approval underscores the growing role of immune checkpoint inhibitors, such as Durvalumab, which targets PD-L1 (CD274, B7-H1). PD-L1 is a key player in tumor immune evasion, and its study is crucial for developing therapies that boost immune responses against cancer. Enhanced understanding and targeting of PD-L1 could significantly improve treatment outcomes and patient survival.

The U.S. FDA has granted approval to AstraZeneca's Durvalumab (IMFINZI®) for treating primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer with mismatch repair deficiency. Endometrial cancer, the most common gynecologic cancer, saw around 66,200 new cases in the U.S. in 2023. This approval underscores the growing role of immune checkpoint inhibitors, such as Durvalumab, which targets PD-L1 (CD274, B7-H1). PD-L1 is a key player in tumor immune evasion, and its study is crucial for developing therapies that boost immune responses against cancer. Enhanced understanding and targeting of PD-L1 could significantly improve treatment outcomes and patient survival. May 21, 2024 – Roche's inavolisib has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for treating advanced hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer with a PIK3CA mutation. This designation is based on the Phase III INAVO120 study, which demonstrated that the inavolisib-based regimen significantly improved progression-free survival, reducing the risk of disease worsening or death by 57% compared to palbociclib and fulvestrant alone. PIK3CA mutations are prevalent in approximately 40% of HR-positive breast cancer cases and often lead to poorer outcomes and resistance to standard treatments. This is Roche’s 29th Breakthrough Therapy Designation, underscoring its commitment to advancing cancer therapies.

Market Segmentation for Cancer Biomarkers Market:

1. By Type of Biomarker

- Genetic Biomarkers

- Protein Biomarkers

- Epigenetic Biomarkers

- Metabolic Biomarkers

- RNA Biomarkers

- Autoantibody Biomarkers

2. By Technology

- Immunoassays

- Molecular Diagnostics

- Proteomics

- Genomics

- Bioinformatics

- Liquid Biopsy

3. By Application

- Diagnostic

- Prognostic

- Predictive

- Monitoring

- Therapeutic

- Preventive

4. By Cancer Type

- Breast Cancer

- Lung Cancer

- Prostate Cancer

- Ovarian Cancer

- Colorectal Cancer

- Blood Cancer

5. By End User

- Hospitals

- Diagnostic Laboratories

- Research Institutions

- Pharmaceutical Companies

- Specialty Clinics

- Outpatient Care Centers

6. By Region

- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- South America

- Middle East & Africa

Quantitative Analysis -

- Market size, estimates, and forecasts from 2024 - 2032

- Market size and revenue estimates for products up to 2032

- Market revenue estimates for application up to 2032

- Market revenue estimates for type up to 2032

- Regional market size and forecast up to 2032

