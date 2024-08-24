Discover the VERUM (Verum Coin) Listing on XT

SINGAPORE, Aug. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of VERUM (Verum Coin), a digital currency designed for fast and secure transactions, on our platform. The VERUM/USDT trading pair will soon be available in the Innovation Zone (DeFi). Stay tuned for upcoming details on deposit, withdrawal, and trading schedules.

About Verum Network

Verum Coin operates on its native blockchain, Verum Chain, as well as on the Binance Smart Chain. The Verum Chain is designed to handle higher transaction volumes with faster speeds compared to leading cryptocurrencies. With block generation occurring approximately every five minutes, the network supports increased transaction throughput, making it an efficient platform for digital transactions.

About Verum Coin

Verum Coin is a decentralized digital currency tailored for fast, low-cost transactions worldwide. It is built on strong mathematical principles, ensuring the security of the network and providing individuals with greater control over their financial assets. Verum Coin is set to revolutionize peer-to-peer payments by offering rapid transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency.

The listing of Verum Coin on XT Exchange enhances user access to this pioneering digital currency, increasing liquidity and trading opportunities. This will allow Verum Coin to expand its reach and further its goal of redefining peer-to-peer payments with fast, secure, and low-cost transactions.

"We are excited to welcome Verum Coin to our platform," said Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange. "This listing reflects our ongoing commitment to offering our users access to innovative digital assets that are reshaping the landscape of global finance."

Website: https://verumcoin.info/

Blockchain Browser: https://verumchain.info

Whitepaper Link: https://verumcoin.info/docs/Verum_Coin_White_Paper.pdf

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

Website: xt.com

Twitter: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

Listing@xt.com

Verum Network

info@verumcoin.info

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT exchange. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider.The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60aae98d-10c3-43f9-b3ee-d0358858491d

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.