Atomatik Revolutionizes Enterprise Process Automation for the Digital Age

Atomatik - Secure, Intelligent Integration and Automation Atomatik - Automate business processes of any complexity We think the future of work is the collaboration between talented employees and digital workers

As the demand for intelligent automation continues to grow across industries, Atomatik is positioned to be a leader in providing cutting-edge solutions.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atomatik, an intelligent automation company, is proud to announce its comprehensive enterprise process automation platform designed to free organizations from high-risk, low-return repetitive tasks. Atomatik is headquartered at 140 Broadway, New York, NY. Founded by Dmitriy Blyumin and Cristina Pene, Atomatik emerged from the founders’ extensive experience in banking and automation software.Blyumin, with over two decades of expertise, co-founded Atomatik to advance process automation technology. Before Atomatik, Blyumin co-founded RightClick, a test automation software for financial services, and managed Capital Markets software at Finastra. Cristina Pene, the company’s COO, brings a wealth of experience from RightClick and Finastra, where she led operations and product development, refining automation strategies.Atomatik was developed as a direct response to the real-life automation needs ( data management data extraction ) of top-tier global financial institutions. With its origins rooted in the successful automation solutions provided by RightClick Solutions, Atomatik offers an industry-agnostic solution, making enterprise process automation accessible across various sectors.The platform was launched in 2020 after years of extensive research, hands-on experience, and a deep understanding of what businesses require from automation tools. Atomatik’s user-centric design is built on lessons learned from previous industry attempts, focusing on avoiding common pitfalls and delivering robust, reliable automation solutions.Under the leadership of CEO Dmitriy Blyumin and Cristina Pene, the company’s COO, Atomatik brings the next generation of process automation software to market. Blyumin’s experience in co-founding RightClick, a test automation software for financial services, and managing a Capital Markets software product within Finastra, has significantly shaped the vision and functionality of Atomatik.Clients who have integrated Atomatik into their workflows have expressed high levels of satisfaction.- Ana Maria Comanescu "Our process involves many calculations, verifications, reading and inserting data in different systems & applications, leaving room for human errors. By automating these processes, Atomatik helped us eliminate data processing errors, ensure consistency and that the different systems are in sync. The support and guidance provided by the Atomatik team have been valuable in operating the digital workers and ensuring a smooth workflow."- Luke Borg Costanzi "Atomatik is a very powerful and innovative tool: bringing the power of Digitalization and Robotics to a user-friendly interface and allowing non-technical individuals to build their own automation routes. The UI Automation Recording module is one particular feature that is very impressive. The Atomatik team was very helpful, knowledgeable and responsive throughout the entire project: providing clear and detailed explanations of any queries raised as well as providing outputs in a very time-effective manner."- Katie Poniatowska "Thanks to Atomatik, our workload has been significantly lightened with automation, particularly in handling administrative tasks. Their solutions have truly revolutionised our workflow, and we couldn't be happier with the results."Atomatik’s solutions have already garnered positive feedback for their effectiveness, ease of use, and the high level of support provided by the company’s team. As the demand for intelligent automation continues to grow across industries, Atomatik is positioned to be a leader in providing cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses worldwide.For more information about Atomatik and its services, visit www.atomatik.com , or connect with Atomatik on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

What is Atomatik Robotic Process Automation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.