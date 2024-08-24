Hmong Silver Heritage Skirt by Zehui Ni Wins Silver in A' Costume Design Awards

Hmong Silver

Zehui Ni's Exquisite Hmong Silver Heritage Skirt Honored with Prestigious Silver A' Costume Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The esteemed A' Design Award has announced Zehui Ni as a Silver winner in the Costume and Heritage Wear Design category for the exceptional work "Hmong Silver," a captivating heritage skirt. This highly respected recognition underscores the significance of Zehui Ni's design within the costume design industry, positioning it as a notable example of creativity, craftsmanship, and cultural relevance.Zehui Ni's Hmong Silver heritage skirt resonates with the costume design community and fashion enthusiasts alike. By seamlessly blending traditional techniques with contemporary aesthetics, this design aligns with current trends while advancing industry standards. The skirt's unique features, such as the exquisite pearl inlay and intricate Hmong silver work, offer practical benefits for wearers, showcasing both utility and innovation.The Hmong Silver heritage skirt stands out in the market through its meticulous craftsmanship and deep cultural symbolism. Inspired by the horse-faced Mamian skirts worn by Empress Dowager Cixi in the Qing Dynasty and Princess Diana, Zehui Ni's design pays homage to the rich history of oriental fashion. The skirt's lustrous folds and delicate patterns tell stories of love, resilience, and triumph, making it a wearable work of art.This prestigious recognition from the A' Costume Design Awards serves as a catalyst for Zehui Ni to continue pushing the boundaries of costume design. The accolade not only validates the brand's commitment to excellence but also inspires future projects that merge tradition with innovation. As Zehui Ni's team continues to strive for greatness, the Hmong Silver heritage skirt sets a new standard for culturally significant and visually stunning fashion.Interested parties may learn more at:About Zehui NiFounded in 2020 in Los Angeles, California, ZN Design creates sophisticated products with understated elegance as a humble tool to empower wellness through design. With a rich background in sculpture, UX design, research, and arts, ZN Design specializes in digital products and products for the home and health. Through design, aesthetics are combined with scientific benefits to create delightful tools for the home to empower wellbeing. Zehui Ni is a talented designer hailing from the United States of America.About Jing QueJing Que is a distinguished artisanal brand that prides itself on the meticulous craftsmanship and cultural heritage embedded in every Mamian Skirt it creates. As a cultural ambassador, Jing Que brings the rich tapestry of Han and Qing Dynasty history into the wardrobes of modern women around the world. Each Mamian Skirt merges the beauty of traditional attire with stories, craftsmanship, and cultural significance. Jing Que invites you to experience the elegance, tradition, and artisanal quality of their Mamian Skirts, where every pleat tells a story and every dress is a journey through oriental history's rich cultural landscape.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. This prestigious award acknowledges creations that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also highly functional, reflecting the designer's skill and understanding. Silver A' Design Award recipients are celebrated for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices. Their work often incorporates original innovations and makes a notable impact on improving everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an influential and expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria.About A' Design AwardThe A' Costume and Heritage Wear Design Award provides a respected platform for diverse entrants, including emerging designers, established fashion houses, major brands, and cultural institutions. The competition welcomes a wide range of designs, from theatrical costumes to culturally inspired attire and traditional garments. This esteemed event offers participants a unique opportunity to showcase their talent, gain international recognition, and affirm their position in the global fashion industry. By highlighting the significance of both traditional and contemporary costume design, the A' Costume Design Competition not only honors exceptional creativity but also emphasizes the importance of cultural preservation and innovation. The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition, organized annually since 2008 across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://designerleaderboards.com

