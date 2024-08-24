PRIB: Statement on Sheila Guo, Cassandra Ong

PHILIPPINES, August 24 - Press Release

August 23, 2024 STATEMENT ON SHEILA GUO, CASSANDRA ONG The Senate is prepared to receive Sheila Guo, the sister of former Bamban Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo and her companion, Cassandra Li Ong, the authorized representative of Lucky South 99 Outsourcing Inc. and Corporate Secretary of Whirlwind Corporation, Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) that are the subjects of investigation in Porac, Pampanga, for the scheduled hearing on Tuesday, August 27, 2024. The hearing will be conducted by the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights chaired by Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III as the primary committee and the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality led by Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros and the Senate Committee on Public Services chaired by Senator Raffy Tulfo will be the secondary and tertiary committees, respectively, to tackle the Privilege Speech Urging the DFA to Cancel Alice Guo's Passport. Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Roberto Ancan said the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has assured the Senate that the duo will be made available for the hearings and will be responsible for bringing them to and from the Senate. Guo and Ong will be turned over to the Senate after the inquest proceedings. The Senate is looking forward to their presence in the proceedings. The hearings will provide an opportunity for Guo and Ong to present their statement and contribute to the ongoing discussions and investigation. Further updates will be issued as they develop. Atty. Arnel Jose S. Bañas Spokesperson

