August 22, 2024 IMEE: ITAKWIL ANG ANUMANG ANYO NG DISKRIMINASYON! Senator Imee R. Marcos delivered Wednesday, August 21, her sponsorship speech on a legislative measure that seeks "to address all forms of discrimination and violence", to be known as the "Comprehensive Anti-Discrimination Act". "Despite having various anti-discrimination laws in our country, discriminatory practice persists. They are not merely a social issue --but a profound injustice affecting every aspect of our lives, from our workplace to our communities, and even within our homes," Marcos said. She added, "Our battle versus discrimination is not about assigning blame or pointing fingers; it is about creating a future where every person is valued and respected. It is about acknowledging the rich diversity which makes us stronger, more innovative, more compassionate, as a society." Senate Bill No. 2766 promotes dignity and equality "regardless of age, indigenous origin, racial, or ethnic origin, religious belief or activity, political inclination or conviction, social class, sex, gender, sexual orientation, sex characteristics, gender identity, gender expression, marital relationship status, disability, HIV status, profession or occupation, health status or medical history, language, physical features, or other status." It penalizes inflicting stigma and inciting violence or sexual abuse, and denying rights on the basis of age; culture; indigenous, racial or ethnic origin; religious belief or activity; political inclination or conviction; social class; sex; gender; sexual orientation; sex characteristics; gender identity and expression; marital or relationship status; disability; HIV status; profession or occupation; health status; language; physical features; employment status; maternity; pregnancy; educational attainments; deprivation of liberty; former incarceration; internal displacement; and refugee status, statelessness, or other status. Exceptions include bona fide occupational qualifications; religious considerations in accordance with law, public order, or public policy; and where the act or omission is done in good faith to assist or advance a person or group needing assistance or advancement to achieve their equal place in society. The proposed measure also provides for programs to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion such as social protection, education and training programs. "Hindi tayo maaaring magtagumpay bilang isang bansa kung ang marami sa atin ay patuloy na sinisiil at ginigipit dahil lamang sa kanilang uri. Kaya't, sa ilalim ng aking panukalang batas, tayo'y nagkakaisa upang labanan ang diskriminasyon sa anumang anyo, upang ang bawat Pilipino, anuman ang pagkakakilanlan, ay makaranas ng kalayaan, pagkakapantay-pantay, at higit sa lahat, ng ating pagmamahal," Marcos said. Any person found liable under the proposed "Comprehensive Anti-Discrimination Act" shall face imprisonment from nine (9) months to twelve (12) years or a fine of not less than P100,000 but not more than P500,000, or both, which shall be remitted to the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) to assist victims of discrimination. The CHR shall also lead an Inter-agency Council on Non-Discrimination and Equal Opportunity which will be established as an advisory and recommendatory body on developmental programs that will promote non-discrimination and management of diversity. The proposed measure is in substitution to five (5) bills, among which is Senate Bill No. 1264, filed by Marcos on January 9, 2022.

