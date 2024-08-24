Lance Luke Attains Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Mindset Matters”, Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Best Selling Author - Lance Luke

HONOLULU, HI, USA, August 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Mindset Matters" co-authored with Lance Luke, alongside Jack Canfield and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on August 8th, 2024, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

“Mindset Matters" delves into the transformative power of a positive mindset through inspiring stories of individuals who have overcome obstacles and redefined their lives. The book has quickly climbed the Amazon Best-Sellers charts, hitting #27 in the Direct Marketing category. But that's not all! Mindset Matters has also made a strong impact on Barnes & Noble's best-seller lists, earning spots on both the New Release Best Sellers and Hardcover Book Best Sellers lists. Additionally, it has made it onto Amazon's New Release List in eight different categories.

Central to the success of "Mindset Matters" is Lance Luke’s insightful chapter, "The Aloha Spirit in Construction." Lance’s contribution is a powerful testament to the profound insights he has gained, making it an essential read for anyone interested in the principles of honesty, kindness, and professional integrity in the construction industry.

Meet Lance Luke:

With over 43 years of experience in the construction industry, Lance Luke brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table. Formerly a general contractor and construction/project manager for real estate development companies, he now heads his independent construction consulting firm, Construction Management Inspection, LLC.

Lance Luke's impressive credentials include designations such as CCI (Certified Construction Inspector), CCPM (Certified Construction Project Manager), and CCC (Certified Construction Consultant). Renowned as a National Building Expert, Mr. Luke also serves as a court appointed expert witness on construction and real estate litigation cases, leveraging his vast experience to contribute to the resolution of complex disputes.

A prolific Best Selling Author and sought-after speaker, Mr. Luke has penned numerous articles on buildings and construction topics, published in both national and international media. He conducts up to 80 presentations annually to audiences in the construction, real estate, and property management sectors, showcasing his expertise through educational webinars and seminars.

Recognized for his excellence, Lance Luke is listed among America’s Premier Experts and has been featured in Marquis Who’s Who in America 70th Anniversary Edition. Additionally, he is a dedicated community service volunteer, business mentor, and professional speaker.

Beyond his contributions to the construction industry, Mr. Luke is a multifaceted entrepreneur, with ventures spanning digital marketing, publishing, AI, virtual assistant services, and online education. His commitment to innovation extends to filmmaking, where he excels as an award-winning movie producer, creating captivating content for his various business endeavors and clients.



In addition to his professional pursuits, Lance Luke is a talented musician, enriching lives through his performances with the music group Kolea.

