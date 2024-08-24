Dr. Trisha Bailey Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Mindset Matters”, Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Best Selling Author - Dr. Trisha Bailey

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL, USA, August 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is delighted to announce that "Mindset Matters," co-authored by Dr. Trisha Bailey, the renowned Jack Canfield, and other esteemed professionals from around the world, has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status shortly after its release on August 8th, 2024.

“Mindset Matters" delves into the transformative power of a positive mindset through inspiring stories of individuals who have overcome obstacles and redefined their lives. The book has quickly climbed the Amazon Best-Sellers charts, hitting #27 in the Direct Marketing category. But that's not all! Mindset Matters has also made a strong impact on Barnes & Noble's best-seller lists, earning spots on both the New Release Best Sellers and Hardcover Book Best Sellers lists. Additionally, it has made it onto Amazon's New Release List in eight different categories.

At the core of "Mindset Matters" is Dr. Trisha Bailey’s captivating chapter, "Throwing Away a Winning Lottery Ticket and Changing the World". Dr. Bailey’s story exemplifies the power of aligning one's business with personal values and creating change in the world.



Meet Dr. Trisha Bailey:

From the sun-kissed strawberry fields of Dover, Florida, to the global stage of social entrepreneurship and humanitarian work, Dr. Trisha Bailey, has charted an extraordinary path. Armed with a bachelor’s degree in food and resource economics and a Master of Agribusiness Management from the University of Florida, complemented by a Ph.D. in International Business from Northcentral University, Trisha's academic journey laid the foundation for her remarkable career.



Beginning her professional voyage with the State Department in Seoul, Korea, Dr. Bailey navigated through a diverse array of entrepreneurial ventures spanning wealth management, commercial and industrial construction, and municipal and federal contract fulfillment. Her passion for merging business acumen with social impact propelled her to the forefront of social enterprise advocacy, where she has become a celebrated figure.



Dr. Bailey's impactful work in over 60 nations focuses on empowering social entrepreneurs to effect meaningful change, particularly in impoverished regions. Through her eponymous initiative, she consults, mentors, and connects social entrepreneurs, fostering sustainable economic development through socially responsible businesses. Her influence extends through features in CEO Weekly, US Insider, and Women’s Journal, as well as appearances on NBC and ABC affiliates. Dr. Bailey is an active member of influential networks such as Business as Mission (BAM) and Good Market, cementing her role in the global social entrepreneurship community.



Recognition has followed Dr. Bailey's dedication, with honors including the Ellis Island Medal of Honor and membership in the Delta Mu Delta Honor Society. Her research and advocacy in global forums underscore her commitment to leveraging business for social progress, establishing her as a leading voice in the intersection of commerce and social change.

Outside her professional endeavors, Dr. Bailey remains deeply rooted in her community and faith. She shares her life's journey with her husband, John, finding solace in travel, literature, and the serenity of the ocean. Her ambition to address the United Nations on the transformative potential of social enterprises underscores her vision for a world where business serves humanity's broader needs.

Dr. Trisha Bailey epitomizes innovation, compassion, and resilience, serving as a guiding light for aspiring social entrepreneurs and a testament to the transformative power of integrating business acumen with a profound social mission.

To order your copy of Mindset Matters please visit HERE.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.