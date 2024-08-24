Dave DePue Attains Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Mindset Matters”, Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Best Selling Author - Dave DePue

TOPEKA , KS , USA, August 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Mindset Matters" co-authored with Dave DePue, alongside Jack Canfield and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on August 8th, 2024, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.



“Mindset Matters" delves into the transformative power of a positive mindset through inspiring stories of individuals who have overcome obstacles and redefined their lives. The book has quickly climbed the Amazon Best-Sellers charts, hitting #27 in the Direct Marketing category. But that's not all! Mindset Matters has also made a strong impact on Barnes & Noble's best-seller lists, earning spots on both the New Release Best Sellers and Hardcover Book Best Sellers lists. Additionally, it has made it onto Amazon's New Release List in eight different categories.

Central to the success of "Mindset Matters" is Dave DePue’s insightful chapter, "The Mindset of Fellowship." His contribution stands as a powerful testament to his own journey and the profound insights he has gained from encouraging others.



Meet David DePue:

Dr. Dave DePue brings a wealth of experience and a lifetime commitment to empowering young men and women on their journey to greatness. With a Ph.D. from The Ohio State University, Dave's journey spans an illustrious career in industry, higher education, and public service, including over fifteen years as a Capitol Commission chaplain at the Kansas State Capitol.



In his role as a technician at Lockheed’s Skunk Works Division, Dave contributed to the building and flight testing of the top-secret SR71 Blackbird Spy Plane. He was recognized for his team leadership in a modification program which restored a fire damaged Blackbird, saving the company thirty-five million $.



As a professor and administrator, Dave led the development of statewide higher education programs which continue to transform students into champions in their communities and workplaces.



In his tenure as a state agency director, Dave empowered individuals to innovate and create opportunities for workers and learners of all ages, reinforcing seamless education and training programs to nurture talent and skills development.



As Capitol Commission chaplain, Dave provides spiritual guidance and encouragement to leaders striving to shape their legacy and achieve greatness.



Dave is also the author of “Rising to Greatness,” set to be published in late 2024. This book offers insights into the practice of servant leadership and its role in personal and professional success. He draws from his own experiences as well as the practices of many colleagues; former ambassador, governor, U.S. Senator Sam Brownback, Kansas Attorney General Kris Koback, former Kansas Speaker Pro Tem Peggy Mast, State Treasurer Steven Johnson, and hundreds of other friends/champions.



Follow Dave's journey and stay updated on "Rising to Greatness" at www.rising2greatness.com.

To order your copy of Mindset Matters please visit HERE.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.