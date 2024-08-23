Grand Jury Returns Indictment Against Ex-Candidate for Plainfield Mayor Who Allegedly Tried to Submit Nearly 1,000 Fraudulent Voter Registration Applications

TRENTON — Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) today announced that a state grand jury indicted a former candidate for mayor of Plainfield, New Jersey, charging the defendant with attempting to submit hundreds of fraudulent voter registration applications to Union County election officials and then engaging in an attempt to cover up his actions.

The grand jury returned an eight-count indictment against Dr. Henrilynn Ibezim, 70, of Plainfield.

Ibezim was a candidate for mayor of the City of Plainfield in the June 2021 primary election. Based on publicly filed documents in the case, Ibezim allegedly brought a garbage bag containing nearly 1,000 falsified voter registration applications to an Elizabeth post office, intending to mail the documents to the Union County Commissioner of Registration.

As alleged, Ibezim created and attempted to submit false voter registration applications containing the personal identifying information of individuals without their authorization. Many of the applications had the handwriting of only three or four writers. The applications did not state, as required, that they were completed by anyone other than the voter for whom the application was purportedly submitted.

An investigation ensued, which the candidate allegedly tried to hinder by giving false information to law enforcement. As alleged, Ibezim falsely claimed to law enforcement officials that he paid two individuals to procure completed voter registration forms and that he communicated with those two individuals prior to bringing the applications to the post office. Additionally, the defendant allegedly instructed a witness how to respond to law enforcement questions in an interview and to not “admit anything.”

“As alleged, Dr. Henrilynn Ibezim attempted to tamper with the election process and then with the investigation into his tampering,” said Attorney General Platkin. “As the charges in this case demonstrate, if you attempt to interfere with the integrity of an election in New Jersey, you will be investigated and prosecuted.”

“We are committed to ensuring the integrity of the election process,” said Drew Skinner, Executive Director of OPIA. “Dr. Henrilynn Ibezim allegedly attempted to interfere with fair elections and a criminal investigation, and now faces serious charges for his conduct.”

The indictment includes the following counts:

Election fraud – 2nd degree

Trafficking in personal identifying information pertaining to another person – 2nd degree

Criminal attempt to commit false registration or transfer – 3rd degree

Tampering with public records or information — 3rd degree

Falsifying or tampering with records — 4th degree

Forgery — 3rd Degree

Hindering apprehension or prosecution — 3rd degree

Tampering with witnesses and informants — 3rd degree

The charges in the indictment are merely accusations and do not constitute proof of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Second-degree charges carry a sentence of five to 10 years in state prison and a fine of up to $150,000.

Third-degree charges carry a sentence of three to five years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.

Fourth-degree offenses could lead to up to 18 months in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Deputy Attorney General Sherrod Smith is prosecuting the case on behalf of the OPIA Corruption Bureau, under the supervision of Deputy Bureau Chief Frank Valdinoto, Bureau Chief Jeff Manis, and Executive Director Skinner.

Defense counsel:

Jacob Hansen, Esq., New Jersey Office of the Public Defender