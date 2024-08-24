Oregon DOJ Reaches Plea Deal with Nurse for Criminal Mistreatment, Elder Abuse

The Oregon Department of Justice, which prioritizes the prosecution of elder abuse, today announced a guilty plea by Phyllis Dodds to felony Criminal Mistreatment in the First Degree. Dodds, a Registered Nurse (RN) was employed at Pacifica Senior Living, an Assisted Living Facility (ALF), in Klamath Falls Oregon. As part of the negotiated plea agreement, RN Dodds will surrender her Oregon RN license and was placed on 3 years of supervised probation, ordered to perform 150 hours of community service, and agreed to a special condition prohibiting her from working as a paid caregiver.

The Oregon Department of Justice Medicaid Fraud Unit (MFU), together with the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and Klamath County Adult Protective Services, investigated allegations Dodds for failing to provide nursing care to three residents at the facility. The investigation found serious harm to these residents, based on continual lack of RN assessments and a failure to provide basic follow up medical treatment. Dodds pled guilty to neglecting an elderly and vulnerable patient by failing to complete a critical nursing assessment, failing to communicate with staff on scene, and failing to properly document actions taken and results in January, 2022. The patient was found deceased in his bed the morning after these failures occurred.

“Elder abuse in any form is unconscionable and reprehensible. When it rises to this level of criminal mistreatment, it is imperative that we hold offenders accountable,” said Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. “I commend our Medicaid Fraud Unit and the close cooperation with Klamath County law enforcement and Adult Protective Services in achieving this result.”

MFU’S newly formed specialty team, consisting of a Senior Assistant Attorney General, an Investigator and a Nurse Investigator, is dedicated to investigating and prosecuting abuse and neglect cases statewide. This coincides with a change of federal law that has expanded MFU’s authority. Since January 2023, this MFU team has successfully criminally prosecuted six health care providers for abuse and neglect of elderly and disabled individuals. MFU also pursues civil remedies to correct systemic neglect. MFU is responsible for investigating and prosecuting billing fraud committed by Medicaid providers and abuse/neglect committed by health care providers in connection with the provision of health care services. In the last 10 years, the MFU has obtained over 250 criminal convictions and recovered over $84 million. MFU’s total funding for the latest federal fiscal year (FY 2023) was $4,097,000. Of that total, 75% or $3,072,750 was awarded under a grant from the U.S. Department of Human Services. The remaining 25%, totaling $1,024,250 was funded by the State of Oregon.