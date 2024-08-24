SINGAPORE, Aug. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 24, 2024.



OKX Wallet Announces THORSwap Integration, Now Supports 500+ DEXs

OKX Wallet today announced the integration of THORSwap, a cross-chain DEX protocol, into its DEX aggregator. This addition expands OKX's DEX offerings, with the platform now supporting over 500 DEXs.



This integration enables seamless, secure and efficient cross-chain asset swaps, further enhancing the trading experience for OKX Wallet's global user base.



Key benefits of the THORSwap integration include:

Enhanced cross-chain liquidity, allowing OKX Wallet users to swap assets across multiple blockchain networks effortlessly

Access to THORSwap's competitive rates and low transaction fees

Improved trading options with THORSwap's unique features and token pairs

As an aggregator of 500+ DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, OKX Wallet offers traders the following benefits:

Discover tokens on any chain: Find the newest tokens from 100+ chains

Find the newest tokens from 100+ chains Full self-custody: Users maintain full control of their assets, unlike many trading bots that use a custodial centralized exchange

Users maintain full control of their assets, unlike many trading bots that use a custodial centralized exchange Zero fees: Trade with zero fees, unlike most trading bots that charge 1%

Trade with zero fees, unlike most trading bots that charge 1% Use limit orders: Take profits at favorable prices using limit orders

Take profits at favorable prices using limit orders Monitor liquidity: Track market movements, asset flows and transactions easily

Track market movements, asset flows and transactions easily Single-click bridging: Bridge across multiple chains (e.g. SOL > ETH, ETH > BASE_ETH, SOL > BTC) with just one click

Bridge across multiple chains (e.g. SOL > ETH, ETH > BASE_ETH, SOL > BTC) with just one click Access from anywhere: Trade 500,000+ tokens via web, browser extension and mobile

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

As a global brand and top partner of Manchester City FC and McLaren Racing, OKX uses Web3 technology to redefine how fans connect with their favorite teams. Recent examples include its Unseen City Shirts and Race Rewind digital collectible campaigns, which offer fans real-world benefits like exclusive match-day and trackside experiences. As the Presenting Partner of Tribeca Festival, OKX also empowers artists and creators through Web3.

In line with its "on-chain, any chain" philosophy, OKX contributes to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem via its secure, interoperable and self-custody enabled OKX Wallet. OKX Wallet is a user-friendly gateway to the on-chain world, connecting to over 100 blockchains, 10,000 dApps, 170+ DeFi protocols, 300,000 tokens and nearly 500 decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. OKX also regularly publishes educational articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.