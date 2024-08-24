FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DDOT Announces Completion and Opening of the New Lane Place Pedestrian Bridge

(WASHINGTON, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) is pleased to announce the completion and opening of the new Lane Place Pedestrian Bridge over DC-295. The new bridge, which replaces the previous structure that was struck by a truck and collapsed on June 23, 2021, is now open to the public, providing a safer and more accessible route for pedestrians.

This project was made possible through the efficient use of $17 million in Federal Emergency funding. DDOT is proud to have completed the bridge replacement within record timeframes, on time, and within budget. This significant infrastructure project is designed to enhance pedestrian safety and connectivity in the community. The new bridge will improve access to mass transit and other neighborhoods for residents in Mayfair, Parkside, Eastland Gardens, and the surrounding communities of Ward 7.

“The completion of the Lane Place Street Pedestrian Bridge marks a great milestone in our efforts to provide safe, accessible, and sustainable transportation options for all residents,” said DDOT Acting Director Sharon Kershbaum. “We want to thank the Biden/Harris administration for their continued support on these transformative projects that are having a meaningful impact in supporting communities, improving accessibility, and ensuring residents in every ward can utilize safe, multimodal transportations options.”

Following a comprehensive study of four similar pedestrian bridges located along this stretch of DC-295, DDOT identified that three of these bridges were in substandard condition, did not meet current specifications, and posed safety concerns, particularly for pedestrians crossing the Kenilworth Avenue Access Road to access the bridges. As a result, DDOT took decisive action to replace the structurally compromised Parkside Pedestrian bridge, Douglas Street Pedestrian Bridge, and now Lane Place Pedestrian Bridge with a new, modern structures that meet all current standards and enhances safety for several communities in Ward 7.

Key Features of the New Lane Place Pedestrian Bridge:

Improved Vertical Clearance: The new bridge has been upgraded to a minimum vertical clearance of 17’-6”, meeting current DOT standards and ensuring safer passage for vehicles traveling below.

Spanning Both Service Roads: The bridge now spans over both Kenilworth Avenue Service Roads, eliminating the need for pedestrians to cross these busy access roads and significantly improving safety.

ADA Compliance: The new bridge includes ADA-compliant ramps, ensuring accessibility for all users. In addition to ramps, the bridge features access stairs, offering multiple entry points for the public.

Enhanced Lighting: The Bridge has new enhanced LED lighting that better directs light onto the bridge, road, sidewalks.

The Lane Place Pedestrian Bridge is a vital link for residents and commuters in the area, and its completion marks a significant milestone in DDOT’s ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure across the District.

For more information about the Lane Place Pedestrian Bridge and other DDOT projects, please visit www.laneplacepedestrianbridgedc.com.

