Six Ways Texas is Closing the Digital Divide

TEXAS, August 23 - EQUIPPED FOR THE FUTURE Since 2021, Comptroller Glenn Hegar and the Broadband Development Office have met with Texans throughout the state, researched their needs and developed programs that will expand broadband service in underserved areas. We share details about six recent efforts and the important dates you should know, including grants available to stakeholders, technical training opportunities for communities and simple ways you can join the effort.

