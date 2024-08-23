COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement View Product Photos
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
Allergens
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Undeclared Allergen-Undeclared milk, sesame
- Company Name:
- Sri Lakshmi Narasimhar Overseas LLC
- Brand Name:
-
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Company Announcement
Sri Lakshmi Narasimhar Overseas LLC of Edison, New Jersey is recalling the following products because Bliss Tree Butter Snacks may contain undeclared milk and/or sesame seeds. The presence of undeclared milk and/or sesame were discovered during the FDA review of the product labels. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk and sesame run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products., which is not listed as an ingredient on the label.
The recalled snacks were distributed nationwide via retail stores, through online orders at www.bliss-tree.us and through Amazon (www.amazon.com)
|
Brand
|
Product Name
|
Size
|
Package Type
|
UPC Code
|
Best By
|
Undeclared Allergen
|Bliss Tree
|Ragi Butter Murukku
|200g
|Box
|8906087451754
|May 2025 or earlier
|Milk
|Bliss Tree
|Ragi Butter Murukku
|400g
|Pouch
|8906087452829
|May 2025 or earlier
|Milk
|Bliss Tree
|Millet Butter Murukku
|200g
|Box
|8906087451631
|May 2025 or earlier
|Milk & Sesame
|Bliss Tree
|Millet Butter Murukku
|400g
|Pouch
|8906087452850
|May 2025 or earlier
|Milk
|Bliss Tree
|Millet Butter Ribbon Pakoda
|200g
|Box
|8906087451624
|May 2025 or earlier
|Milk
|Bliss Tree
|Millet Butter Ribbon Pakoda
|400g
|Pouch
|8906087452843
|May 2025 or earlier
|Milk
|Bliss Tree
|Moringa Butter Murukku
|400g
|Pouch
|8906087452836
|May 2025 or earlier
|Milk
|Bliss Tree
|Curry Leaves Butter Murukku
|400g
|Pouch
|8906087452867
|May 2025 or earlier
|Milk
|Bliss Tree
|Millet Butter Karasev
|200g
|Box
|8906087451686
|May 2025 or earlier
|Milk
No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.
The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the milk/sesame-containing products was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk/sesame. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's packaging processes.
Production and distribution of the product has been suspended until FDA and the company are certain that the problem has been corrected.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-732-675-7935 or sales@srilno.com. Available Mon-Fri, 8am – 5pm ET.
Company Contact Information
- Media:
- Lakshmipriya Maheswaran / Public Relations
- +1 732-675-7935