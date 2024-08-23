Summary

Company Announcement Date:
FDA Publish Date:
Product Type:
Food & Beverages
Allergens
Reason for Announcement:

Recall Reason Description

Undeclared Allergen-Undeclared milk, sesame

Company Name:
Sri Lakshmi Narasimhar Overseas LLC
Brand Name:
Product Description:

Product Description

Company Announcement

Sri Lakshmi Narasimhar Overseas LLC of Edison, New Jersey is recalling the following products because Bliss Tree Butter Snacks may contain undeclared milk and/or sesame seeds. The presence of undeclared milk and/or sesame were discovered during the FDA review of the product labels. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk and sesame run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products., which is not listed as an ingredient on the label.

The recalled snacks were distributed nationwide via retail stores, through online orders at www.bliss-tree.us and through Amazon (www.amazon.com)

Brand

Product Name

Size

Package Type

UPC Code

Best By

Undeclared Allergen

Bliss Tree Ragi Butter Murukku 200g Box 8906087451754 May 2025 or earlier Milk
Bliss Tree Ragi Butter Murukku 400g Pouch 8906087452829 May 2025 or earlier Milk
Bliss Tree Millet Butter Murukku 200g Box 8906087451631 May 2025 or earlier Milk & Sesame
Bliss Tree Millet Butter Murukku 400g Pouch 8906087452850 May 2025 or earlier Milk
Bliss Tree Millet Butter Ribbon Pakoda 200g Box 8906087451624 May 2025 or earlier Milk
Bliss Tree Millet Butter Ribbon Pakoda 400g Pouch 8906087452843 May 2025 or earlier Milk
Bliss Tree Moringa Butter Murukku 400g Pouch 8906087452836 May 2025 or earlier Milk
Bliss Tree Curry Leaves Butter Murukku 400g Pouch 8906087452867 May 2025 or earlier Milk
Bliss Tree Millet Butter Karasev 200g Box 8906087451686 May 2025 or earlier Milk

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the milk/sesame-containing products was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk/sesame. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's packaging processes.

Production and distribution of the product has been suspended until FDA and the company are certain that the problem has been corrected.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-732-675-7935 or sales@srilno.com. Available Mon-Fri, 8am – 5pm ET.

Company Contact Information

Media:
Lakshmipriya Maheswaran / Public Relations
+1 732-675-7935