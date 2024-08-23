When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: August 23, 2024 FDA Publish Date: August 23, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Allergen-Undeclared milk, sesame Company Name: Sri Lakshmi Narasimhar Overseas LLC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Sri Lakshmi Narasimhar Overseas LLC of Edison, New Jersey is recalling the following products because Bliss Tree Butter Snacks may contain undeclared milk and/or sesame seeds. The presence of undeclared milk and/or sesame were discovered during the FDA review of the product labels. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk and sesame run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products., which is not listed as an ingredient on the label.

The recalled snacks were distributed nationwide via retail stores, through online orders at www.bliss-tree.us and through Amazon (www.amazon.com)

Brand Product Name Size Package Type UPC Code Best By Undeclared Allergen Bliss Tree Ragi Butter Murukku 200g Box 8906087451754 May 2025 or earlier Milk Bliss Tree Ragi Butter Murukku 400g Pouch 8906087452829 May 2025 or earlier Milk Bliss Tree Millet Butter Murukku 200g Box 8906087451631 May 2025 or earlier Milk & Sesame Bliss Tree Millet Butter Murukku 400g Pouch 8906087452850 May 2025 or earlier Milk Bliss Tree Millet Butter Ribbon Pakoda 200g Box 8906087451624 May 2025 or earlier Milk Bliss Tree Millet Butter Ribbon Pakoda 400g Pouch 8906087452843 May 2025 or earlier Milk Bliss Tree Moringa Butter Murukku 400g Pouch 8906087452836 May 2025 or earlier Milk Bliss Tree Curry Leaves Butter Murukku 400g Pouch 8906087452867 May 2025 or earlier Milk Bliss Tree Millet Butter Karasev 200g Box 8906087451686 May 2025 or earlier Milk

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the milk/sesame-containing products was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk/sesame. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's packaging processes.

Production and distribution of the product has been suspended until FDA and the company are certain that the problem has been corrected.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-732-675-7935 or sales@srilno.com. Available Mon-Fri, 8am – 5pm ET.