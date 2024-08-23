Lincoln Educational Services to Provide Business Overview and Highlight Growth Strategy at Midwest IDEAS Conference

Presentation Scheduled for 1:20pm CT on August 28, 2024

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (Nasdaq: LINC) (the “Company”), a national leader in specialized technical training for more than 75 years, today announced that Scott Shaw, President and CEO, will be attending the Midwest IDEAS Conference, being held in Chicago, IL, on August 28th and 29th. Mr. Shaw will highlight the continued business momentum and growth drivers generating increased shareholder valuation, including the continued strong performance during the Company’s second quarter ended June 30, 2024, with revenue growing 16.1%, student starts increasing 12.3% and adjusted EBITDA more than doubling compared to the year-ago quarter.



The Company’s presentation will be on Wednesday, August 28th and is scheduled to begin at 1:20pm CT. The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company's website: www.lincolntech.edu. Investors should reach out to the conference representatives, or mpolyviou@evcgroup.com to schedule one-on-one meetings with Lincoln’s management team.

“Our recently reported second quarter results and continued progress clearly demonstrate that we have transformed our company into an exceptional provider of education services that meet the needs of America’s corporations as well as America’s workforce,” commented Mr. Shaw. “Furthermore, we are positioned to build on our success and the solid first half performance. I believe our performance is attracting new investors seeking to leverage and capitalize on the skills gap in the U.S. and our participation at the IDEAS conference is a tremendous opportunity to meet these firms and share our vision for Lincoln.”

ABOUT LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education helping to provide solutions to America’s skills gap. Lincoln offers career-oriented programs to recent high school graduates and working adults in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946 and currently operates 22 campuses in 13 states under Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln Culinary Institute, Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences and associated brand names. For more information, please go to www.lincolntech.edu.

