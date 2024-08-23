CBP officers seize $460K worth of cocaine at Brownsville Port of Entry

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge intercepted a load of alleged cocaine valued at approximately $460,379 hidden within a 2019 Dodge.

“Our CBP officers are relentless in their efforts to keep our borders secure, and their efforts have produced important seizures which help keep our communities safe,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

Packages containing 34 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Brownsville Port of Entry.

The seizure took place on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge when a 38-year-old female United States citizen who resides in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, attempted entry into the United States driving a 2019 Dodge. The vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a canine alert during a primary inspection. While in the secondary inspection area, CBP officers discovered 15 packages hidden within the vehicle. CBP officers removed the packages which contained a total of 34.48 pounds of alleged cocaine.

The estimated street value of the cocaine from the seizure is approximately $460,379.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

