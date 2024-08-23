When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: August 23, 2024 FDA Publish Date: August 23, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Spices, Flavors & Salts

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Elevated lead Company Name: Gutierrez Distributors, LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

A previous press release was issued 08/19/2024. This updated press release includes information on the addition of Gutierrez brand ground cinnamon to the recall.

Gutierrez Distributor of Passaic, NJ is recalling El Servidor Corp and Gutierrez brand ground cinnamon because it has the potential to be contaminated with elevated levels of lead. Short term exposures to very low levels of lead may not elicit any symptoms. It is possible that increased blood lead levels may be the only apparent sign of lead exposure. Additional signs and symptoms of lead exposure are more likely with acute exposure to higher levels of lead or chronic exposure to lead. While lead can affect nearly every bodily system, its effects depend upon the amount and duration of lead exposure and age/ body weight. If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time (e.g., weeks to months) permanent damage to the central nervous system may occur. This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems. For adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney dysfunction, hypertension, and neurocognitive effects.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

El Servidor Corp ground cinnamon was distributed to retail stores in New York starting on January 14, 2024. Gutierrez brand ground cinnamon was sold to cash and carry customers.

The product comes in a 1.5-ounce clear plastic bag.

The recall was the result of a sample analysis conducted by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets (NYSAGM) that revealed the product contained elevated levels of lead. The Company has ceased the production and distribution of the product as FDA and the company continues their investigation as to what caused the problem.

Consumers should discontinue use of the product immediately and are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (973) 777-1851 Monday to Friday 8AM-5PM ES.

