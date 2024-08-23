Statement from Ohio Attorney General’s Office on the 24-Hour Waiting Period Ruling

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge David Young issued a ruling today enjoining Ohio’s laws requiring informed consent and a 24-hour waiting period for abortions. Bethany McCorkle, the Attorney General’s Communications Director, issued the following statement concerning the ruling: "We have heard the voices of the people and recognize that reproductive rights are now protected in our Constitution. However, we respectfully disagree with the court's decision that requiring doctors to obtain informed consent and wait 24 hours prior to an abortion constitute a burden. These are essential safety features designed to ensure that women receive proper care and make voluntary decisions. These measures were consistently upheld under Roe v. Wade. We plan to appeal this ruling." MEDIA CONTACT:

