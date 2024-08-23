Commercial National Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

Submit Release
ITHACA, Mich., Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 14 cents per share. The dividend is payable October 1, 2024 to shareholders of record on September 13, 2024. Based on a recent stock price of $9.11 per share, the annualized dividend yield is 6.15%.

Contact:
Benjamin Ogle
CFO
(989) 875-5562


