California Supreme Court Affirms $2.5M Discovery Sanction Against Los Angeles

(Subscription required) In a unanimous ruling, the high court held that judges have broad, but not limitless, authority to punish egregious discovery misconduct. The Civil Discovery Act must be read as a whole, and trial court judges do not have to find a “method-specific” violation specifically listed in the statute to impose sanctions, the justices said.

