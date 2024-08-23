Submit Release
ACHI Health Policy Director Discusses Risks Faced by Arkansas Moms

Maternal health in Arkansas has been a major focus of ACHI’s efforts since early 2023. In an interview with Robyn Ledbetter for AFMC TV, ACHI Health Policy Director Craig Wilson discusses our analyses of factors that contribute to poor health outcomes for Arkansas mothers and infants, including perinatal depression, severe maternal morbidity, long travel times to birthing facilities, and disruptions in healthcare coverage.

