BigCommerce to Host Sell-side Analyst Q&A Session At Upcoming BigSummit

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (“BigCommerce”) (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading open SaaS, composable ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands and retailers, today announced that company leaders will host a question and answer session with sell-side analysts at 1:00 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, during the company’s BigSummit thought leadership conference in Austin, Texas. The question and answer session will provide updates on BigCommerce’s strategic initiatives, technological advancements, and financial performance.

BigCommerce Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Brent Bellm, President Travis Hess, Chief Financial Officer Daniel Lentz and Chief Technology Officer Brian Dhatt will participate in the question and answer session.

A live webcast of the question and answer session will be available on the BigCommerce investor relations website at https://investors.bigcommerce.com. A replay will also be made available at the same location for one week.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce is a leading open SaaS and composable ecommerce platform that empowers brands and retailers of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries rely on BigCommerce, including Burrow, Coldwater Creek, Francesca’s, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., MKM Building Supplies, United Aqua Group and Uplift Desk. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Relations Contact
Brad Hem
PR@BigCommerce.com
Tyler Duncan
InvestorRelations@BigCommerce.com

